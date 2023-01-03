Kriti Sanon’s battle rope workout is the midweek fitness inspo we need

Kriti Sanon is one of the fittest actors of Bollywood. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, keeps sharing snippets from her fitness diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing high intensity fitness workouts to taking a break and chilling with an easy yoga routine, Kriti can do it all. Kriti keeps sharing the glimpses to ensure that her Instagram family is well-motivated and inspired to get off the bed and start going to the gym. Kriti swears by workouts and fitness and each of her videos from her gym diaries make us look too bad.

The actor kickstarted the new year on a fitness high. Kriti, on Tuesday, drove our midweek blues far far away with a short video of herself working out in the gym. With her fitness trainer beside her for company and supervision, Kriti aced a high intensity routine and gave us all kinds of goals on how to stay fit and healthy. In the video shared by Kriti, the actor can be seen acing battle rope workouts in style. Dressed in a monochrome tie and dye printed sports top and a pair of black tights, accessorised with white shoes, Kriti can be seen working on her arm muscles by moving the battle rope vigorously. With her body positioned in a squats position, Kriti can be seen engrossed in her gym routine. With the video, Kriti also shared her fitness mantra for this year - “Start 2023 on a fit note!! Get fitter, challenge yourself, take care of your body. Take a look at her video here:

Battle rope workouts come with multiple health benefits. They help in improving the cardiovascular fitness of the body. They help in building muscular strength and enhancing the athletic performance of the body. Performing battle rope workouts on a regular basis are good alternative to other cardio workouts and are low impact routines, which can be performed even while sitting down.

