Kriti Sanon sizzles and sparkles in yellow one-shoulder tulle gown for new shoot

When Kriti Sanon is not leaving the audience stunned with her stellar big-screen performances, she creates magic with her impeccable sartorial choices. The actor's repertoire ranges from effortless fits to red carpet-ready gowns, and she manages to impress the fashion police in both. Recently, Kriti slipped into a dreamy yellow one-shoulder tulle gown for a photoshoot and shined brighter than a thousand suns.

Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover posted a few photos of Kriti on Instagram on Monday. The actor wore a dreamy yellow gown in them. Her look is perfect for a day reception or for attending any festivities during your best friend's wedding.

The gown is from the shelves of the clothing label Bennu Sehgall. Kriti teamed the embellished dress with earrings from Misho Designs and rings from The Jewel Factor and Mozaati. Sukriti Grover styled the actor's look, and Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs did her hair and make-up.

Take a look at the photos:

The bright yellow gown Kriti wore for the photoshoot features a one-shoulder neckline, fit-and-flare silhouette, intricate floral embroidery done with sequins, a tulle skirt attached to the fitted bodice and a floor-sweeping hem. An OTT tulle bow attached to the shoulder strap of the gown acted as a flowy train on the back and added an ethereal touch.

Kriti tied her locks in a middle-parted half-tied hairdo, with half of her tresses secured in a bun and the rest flowing down her shoulders. She accessorised her yellow tulle gown with gold swirl-shaped hoop earrings and rings.

The Mimi actor chose subtle smoky red eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, glowing skin, nude pink lip shade, and sharp contour for her beauty picks.

On the work front, Kriti has several projects in her pipeline. She will be seen in Hum Do Hamare Do with Rajkummar Rao, Adipurush with Prabhas, Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

