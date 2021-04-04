Kriti Sanon slays boss lady vibes in sultry blazer dress, pantsuit with bralette

Advising fans to “recognise the opportunity when it comes knocking, and be ready to take chances”, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon treated the Internet to a flood of pictures from her recent magazine photoshoot that painted our Sunday with strong boss lady vibes. Ahead of the work week, Kriti set some powerful fashion inspiration as she turned on the heat with earth tones in a sartorial trenchcoat, sultry blazer dress, chic bodysuit and a sexy pantsuit with bralette which not only left the fashion police stunned but also made us take instant notes to slay in formal events, future planners that we are.

Taking to her social media handle, Kriti shared the charming pictures which took the Internet by storm. One frame featured the diva donning a black wired crop top teamed with an olive green pantsuit from KAYB that boasts of drawing on the comfort of classics and adding unflinching, bold and unapologetic elegance to wardrobe staples.

Kriti accessorisied her look with a pair of handcrafted earrings from myrha By Rhea Bothra and modern handcrafted finger rings from Misho. Leaving her mid-parted soft curls open in a messy manner, Kriti amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lip gloss and dewy makeup as she struck casual poses in the formal wear.

In the interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Kriti shared her ideas on fashion freedom, “If you are still trying to dictate how women should dress, it really makes me question where we are headed. This patriarchal attitude is engrained so deep into people’s psyches, that it’s difficult to change their mindset. It is important to teach our children that men and women are equal, that women must be respected.”

In another picture, the Bhediya star was dressed up in a shirt-style bodysuit from Swedish fast fashion brand H&M. The beige bodysuit was worn buttoned down and came with breast pockets while the sleeves were rolled-up to ace the work style.

Kriti teamed it with a pair of tapered trousers in prussian blue. The high-waist straight trousers with double pleats are credited to fashion label 1995 and Kriti stuck with the messy soft curls hairstyle as she struck sultry poses for the camera.

Adding to the oomph factor of power dressing, Kriti went shirtless as she donned an oversized one button closure check blazer from Staple that prides in creating classics, essentials, and purposeful pieces that have the ability to be repurposed or styled as reinvented statements for a more sustainable future for fashion. Kriti captioned this picture with one of her favourite quotes that read, “She remembered who she was, and the game changed (sic)” and this is all the motivation we need as we gear up for Monday.

In the last picture from the photoshoot, Kriti can be seen raising the mercury in a brown and cream leather overcoat that featured a plunging neckline with a thigh-high slit and was held at the waist by a classic leather belt. The trenchcoat is credited to designer Gabriella Demetriades’ clothing brand, Deme, which is a premium end, ready to wear women’s clothing label that focuses on both form and function with a devotion to clean lines and sensual cuts.

Pulling back her mid-parted tresses into a low ponytail hairstyle, the diva flaunted a pair of round golden earrings from Misho and let her ensemble do the maximum talking. She opted for a smokey eyes makeup for this look.

With an impressive list of mega movies lined in her kitty this year, Kriti shared, “I believe that life is unpredictable, and you should always keep doors open for possibilities. It is okay if you haven’t figured out your passion. Destiny has its own way of taking you where you are meant to be. You just need to recognise the opportunity when it comes knocking, and be ready to take chances. That’s what I did.”

Kriti Sanon was styled for all these looks by fashion editor Zunaili Malik.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter