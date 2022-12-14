Kriti Sanon struts her way to red carpet in this stunning ensemble

Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards was a star-studded affair with the invitee list including all the Bollywood A-listers from Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani. Bollywood celebrities had a fun-filled Tuesday as they stepped out to walk the red carpet at the awards ceremony. From bright red ensembles to showing us how to make the red-carpet dazzle in a sheer white gown, the actors did it all. The long guest list included Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Kartik Aaryan among others. Kriti Sanon shone bright at the red carpet as she picked a stunning white ensemble to make the audience drool.

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal’s Tuesday casuals are winning hearts

Kriti played muse to fashion designer Surya Sarkar and picked a white gown from the shelves of the fashion designer. Kriti looked every bit stunning as she decked up in the gown featuring a sweetheart plunging neckline, sleeveless details with dramatic shoulders. The gown also came with cut-out details on the midriff, an embellished white flower pattern on one side of the waist. The gown cascaded to bodycon details with frill patterns on one side of the waist, and a thigh high slit. The gown hugged Kriti's shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Kriti shared a set of pictures of her red carpet look on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Create your own runway.” Take a look at her pictures here:

In minimal white earrings, a finger ring and golden stilettos featuring white ankle straps, Kriti further accessorised her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Sukriti Grover, Kriti wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the photoshoot, and made the red-carpet dazzle with her look for the day. Kriti opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her outfit. Assisted by makeup artist Adrian Jacobs, Kriti decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, as she gave fashion police a run for money.

