Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan slay casual fashion goals for Bhediya promotions

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are slated to return to the screen together with the 2022 release Bhediya. They were last seen together as an onscreen couple in the film Dilwale starring Shah Rukh khan and Kajol in the leading roles. Kriti and Varun are currently busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Bhediya. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is a horror comedy tracing the life of Bhaskar Chopra, played by Varun, who gets bitten by a wolf under mysterious circumstances and gains the abilities of a werewolf. The story is about how he becomes a werewolf on full moon nights.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon promotes Bhediya with Varun Dhawan in sequin saree and bralette

Kriti and Varun made a public appearance for the promotions of Bhediya on Sunday. The actors made our weekend better as they slayed casual fashion goals like pros. Varun and Kriti held hands and posed for the cameras. Kriti looked stunning as ever in an off-shoulder jumpsuit. The pastel pink jumpsuit featured feather details at the neckline. Featuring a plunging neckline, the jumpsuit also came with wide legs. Kriti further teamed her ensemble with matching pastel pink stilettos. Varun, on the other hand, unleashed his boyish charm in a white T-shirt and a pair of white trousers. Varun added a whole lot of sass and bling to his look with a red and blue bomber jacket. Take a look at their attires here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Varun and Kriti posed together. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Kriti and Varun are a much-loved onscreen pair. They first starred together in Dilwale. Varun played the role of Shah Rukh Khan’s brother, while Kriti played the character of Kajol’s sister. Shah Rukh and Kajol performed the role of estranged lovers in the film, who eventually come together later in the film, to accept the relationship between Varun and Kriti. Dilwale performed great at the box office, and went on to become one of the highest grossing Indian films overseas. Varun was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo, while Kriti was last seen in the 2021 film Bachchhan Paandey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}