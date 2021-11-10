Kubbra Sait’s ultramarine ensemble is a summer must-have. Here’s how much it costs

Kubbra Sait has the perfect humid day outfit for us. The actor, who keeps experimenting with fun attires and fun looks in her fashion photoshoots, showed us a glimpse of how she went out on a humid day, and we are smitten. Kubbra had a day out with the sun and the humidity, but she was geared with the perfect outfit that also splashed a range of colours on her Instagram profile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In shades of white, blue and red, Kubbra showed us how to turn heads on a humid day. For this photoshoot, Kubbra slipped into an ultramarine cropped top and a pleated skirt. Crafted in matka silk, the cropped top came with long sleeves and a drawstring in the waist. She teamed it with a pleated skirt with flared cut, embellished in blue for ultramarine effect.

ALSO READ: Kubbra Sait’s lemon yellow attire is for every casual night out

For the pictures, Kubbra played muse to the designer house Noié Noéi and picked this stunning co-ord set from their wardrobe. The designer house is famously known for their collection of womenswear and for their designs blending elegance, simplicity and comfort. “Went out in these on a humid day,” wrote Kubbra on her post. Take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kubbra had a lot of fun posing in this attire. In fact, she thanked her designer, makeup artist and her celebrity stylist for helping her get into this “fun ensemble.” The ensemble adorned by Kubbra in the picture, is priced at around ₹14K in the designer house’s official website. Take a look:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ensemble adorned by Kubbra in the picture, is priced at around ₹14K in the designer house’s official website. (https://www.noienoei.com/)

The ensemble adorned by Kubbra in the picture, is priced at around ₹14K in the designer house’s official website. (https://www.noienoei.com/)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kubbra accessorised her look with bright red boots to add the necessary splash of colours to her attire. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Kubbra left her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulders as she posed for the pictures.

Assisted by makeup artist Charlotte Wang, Kubbra opted for a minimal makeup look for her day out in the sun. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, black kohl, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Kubbra was ready to put fashion police on immediate alert.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.