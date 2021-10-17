Kubbra Sait slays date night fashion goals in prussian blue

Kubbra Sait’s offbeat sense of fashion always manages to steal our hearts. The actor makes sure to put her best sartorial foot forward when it comes to decking up in fashionable outfits. When not playing characters for the screen, Kubbra Sait manages to make her Instagram family drool with sneak peeks from her fashion diaries.

Kubbra’s Instagram profile has a plethora of snippets of her fashion photoshoots and glimpses of her personal life. On Saturday, Kubbra decided to make our weekend better with a picture of herself fresh from a recent photoshoot and we are scurrying to take notes.

Kubbra put fashion police on immediate alert in no time after posting a picture of herself dressed in a dreamy prussian blue dress. For the photoshoot, the actor played muse to the designer house Halston and adorned an outfit from their wardrobe.

Halston is famously known for their design of blending modern edge with legacy into a collection of women’s ready-to-wear outfits and dresses. The outfit that Kubbra chose from Halston’s wardrobe, is midriff-baring and hugs Kubbra’s curves perfectly. The dress is wavy and flowy down from the waist. Take a look at how stunning Kubbra Sait looks in prussian blue:

Styled by hair and makeup artist Charlotte Wang, Kubbra Sait accessorised her look for the day with white ear studs and rings. She also added a nose pin that complemented her attire perfectly.

In minimal makeup, Kubbra posed for the cameras as she folded her hands. Kubbra opted for nude shade of eyeshadow, dark red lips, mascara-laden eyes, drawn eyebrows and a contoured face to pose for the picture.

The actor wore her curly hair back into a clean bun. “Hi,” Kubbra simply captioned her picture with this word and tagged the designer brand and her hair and makeup stylist.

