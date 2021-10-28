Kubbra Sait’s lemon yellow attire is for every casual night out

Kubbra Sait is an absolute fashionista. Be it decking up in a casual Western attire or adorning the six yards of grace, when it comes to fashion, she always manages to put her sartorial foot forward. Kubbra, when not playing characters for the big screen, is often spotted posing pretty for fashion photoshoots.

Snippets from her fashion photoshoots often make their way on her Instagram profile and manage to make her Instagram family drool like anything. With every attire, Kubbra keeps setting fashion standards higher than the last time, and Wednesday was no different.

For Wednesday, Kubbra chose to go all yellow in a fashion photoshoot and set higher goals for us to conquer. For the recent fashion photoshoot, Kubbra played muse to fashion designer Arushi Rawal and decked up in a stunning attire from the designer’s wardrobe.

In the picture, Kubbra can be seen adorning a lemon yellow casual attire. The three-piece attire has a cropped top with a midriff-baring neckline. It is teamed with a cropped lemon yellow jacket with Mandarin collars, opened in the middle. The detailed sleeves of the jacket are extremely offbeat and stylish. The full-sleeved jacket is detailed with pull sleeves from the ankles to the cuffs, giving it a sartorial vibe. The top is teamed with a lemon yellow pair of shorts with a lighter yellow detail at the waist. Take a look:

Kubbra accessorised her look for the day with gold statement rings from the house of Kasa Jewels. Styled by fashion stylist Sheefa Gilani, Kubbra chose to wear her long tresses in a clean bun with a middle part.

Assisted by hairstylist and makeup artist Charlotte Wang, Kubbra opted for a minimal makeup look with this outfit. In pink eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, kohl eyes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Kubbra was ready to bring fashion traffic to a standstill.

