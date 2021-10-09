Kylie Jenner flaunting baby bump in red catsuit reminds us of Priyanka Chopra, who wore it better

After Kim Kardashian, her sister Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her second child, took a page out of Priyanka Chopra's stylebook and wore a full-body catsuit for a stunning pregnancy photoshoot. Kylie's look in the body-hugging maternity jumpsuit reminded us of Priyanka's Balenciaga outfit she wore for her husband, Nick Jonas's Spaceman video shoot.

Kylie Jenner shared a glimpse of her eddy maternity style in an Instagram post recently. The new mommy-to-be posted several photos in which she wore a dramatic skintight Richard Quinn red catsuit from the designer's Spring Summer-2022 collection.

The 24-year-old wore a matching long red coat, heeled boots, and built-in gloves with the ensemble. Scroll down to take a look at Kylie's OOTD:

Kylie accessorised her hot red look with a floral-patterned handbag and had her long dark hair worn straight and parted down the middle. For glam, Kylie chose blushed cheeks, glossy red lip shade, loads of mascara on the lashes, sharp contour, and glowing maternity skin.

Kylie's evening look was starkly similar to what Priyanka wore for Nick's video and Kim for a dinner party last month. Priyanka had opted for a red Balenciaga dress featuring a one-shoulder top with a dramatic train, opera gloves and a low neckline. She also wore the heeled Balenciaga pantshoes.

Both Kylie and Priyanka's ensemble came with built-in gloves and stilettos that blended in seamlessly with the rest of her look. The Desi Girl left her long luscious tresses open in a middle parting with the ensemble, and for her beauty picks, she chose bold red lip shade, beaming highlighter, bold eye make-up, and sharp contour.

As for Kim, she wore a black version of the same Balenciaga suit Priyanka wore. She had accessorised the ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses and an embellished top handle mini bag.

Who do you think wore the skintight catsuit the best? Well, we think all three women nailed the catsuit aesthetic.

