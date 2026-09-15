Lip gloss sticks: Benefits, how to use them and why they are worth adding to your makeup kit

If you love the glossy lip look but find traditional liquid lip glosses messy or difficult to carry, a lip gloss stick could be worth trying. Combining the shine of a gloss with the convenience of a lipstick, these products are designed for quick, fuss-free application. They can add a subtle tint, a glass-like finish or a comfortable wash of colour to the lips, depending on the formula.

Lip gloss sticks for glossy and juicy lips (Magnific)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Unlike conventional lipsticks that usually focus on pigmentation and a defined finish, lip gloss sticks are often formulated to give the lips a smoother, hydrated-looking appearance. Their easy application also makes them a practical option for everyday makeup, especially when you want to refresh your lip colour during the day.

What are lip gloss sticks?

Lip gloss sticks are lip makeup products that come in a lipstick-style tube or stick format but offer a glossy finish. Some have a balm-like texture with sheer colour, while others provide more noticeable pigmentation and shine.

Their creamy texture allows them to glide across the lips without requiring a lip brush or applicator. Many formulations also contain emollient ingredients that help the lips feel soft and comfortable.

Benefits of lip gloss sticks

1. Give lips a glossy finish

The biggest appeal of a lip gloss stick is its shine. It can make the lips look smoother and fuller without the need for a separate gloss layer. Depending on the formulation, the finish can range from subtle and natural to high-shine.

2. Easy to apply

A lip gloss stick is convenient for people who prefer quick makeup application. Simply swipe it directly over your lips and blend if required. You do not need a separate brush or applicator, making it useful for touch-ups at work, while travelling or when you are on the go.

3. Often feels more comfortable than traditional gloss

Some liquid glosses can feel sticky, particularly when applied generously. Lip gloss sticks generally have a more solid, creamy texture, although the feel varies between formulas. If you dislike overly tacky lip products, a gloss stick may offer a more comfortable alternative.

4. Can provide hydration and softness

Many gloss sticks have balm-like formulas containing moisturising ingredients such as oils, butters or other emollients. These can help the lips feel softer and prevent the uncomfortable dry sensation that some highly matte lip products can cause.

However, it is important to remember that a lip gloss stick is primarily a makeup product. If your lips are very dry or chapped, a dedicated lip balm may be more suitable for providing intensive moisturisation.

5. Offers a more natural makeup look

Sheer and glossy lip products work particularly well when you want a fresh, understated makeup look. A tinted gloss stick can add just enough colour to make the lips look polished without appearing heavily made up.

It can also complement minimal makeup, such as lightweight base makeup, blush and mascara.

6. Convenient for touch-ups

The lipstick-style packaging makes gloss sticks easy to carry in a handbag or makeup pouch. You can apply them directly from the tube whenever your lip colour starts to fade.

This makes them especially useful for long office days, travel or occasions when you do not want to carry multiple lip products.

7. Can combine colour and shine

Some lip gloss sticks are designed to offer both pigmentation and shine. This means you may not need to layer a lipstick underneath and gloss on top. One product can provide colour while giving the lips a glossy finish.

How to choose the right lip gloss stick

When choosing a lip gloss stick, start by considering the finish you prefer. If you want an everyday product, sheer pinks, nudes, peaches and mauves can be versatile choices. For a more defined look, choose a formula with higher pigmentation.

Also check the texture. If you dislike sticky products, look for lightweight, creamy formulas. For dry lips, consider products containing moisturising ingredients such as shea butter, jojoba oil or other emollients.

The packaging is another practical consideration. A retractable or twist-up stick is generally easier to use and carry than a product that requires a separate applicator.

Are lip gloss sticks worth trying?

For anyone who wants the shine of a gloss with the convenience of a lipstick, lip gloss sticks can be a practical addition to a makeup kit. They are easy to apply, convenient for touch-ups and can provide colour and shine in one step.

While they may not replace a highly pigmented matte lipstick for every occasion, they are particularly useful for everyday makeup and fresh, glossy looks. If comfort, convenience and a polished finish are your priorities, a lip gloss stick is certainly worth considering.

5 lip gloss sticks worth trying

Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss is a glossy lip formula designed to give lips a hydrated, fuller-looking finish without feeling overly heavy. It contains hyaluronic acid, coconut oil, vitamin E and glucomannan, which help support a moisturised and smooth lip feel. The high-shine texture works well for everyday makeup as well as layered lip looks. It is particularly suitable for normal to dry lips that need extra hydration and a glossy finish. The formula is also dermatologist-tested and suitable for sensitive skin.

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Staze Y.U.M.M.Y Lip Gloss Balm combines sheer colour, glossy shine and lip care in one easy-to-use formula. Its ingredients include hyaluronic acid, shea butter, sunflower seed oil, olive oil, almond oil and tucuma seed butter, helping provide a nourished and moisturised feel. It also offers SPF 15 protection for everyday lip care. The juicy finish makes it suitable for daily makeup and quick touch-ups. It is best suited to dry, normal and mildly chapped lips looking for colour and hydration in one product.

Revolution Pout Lip Gloss Stick combines the pigmentation of a lipstick with the high-shine finish of a gloss. Its formula contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, squalane, shea butter, jojoba oil, sunflower seed oil and grape seed oil, helping keep lips feeling nourished and moisturised. Available in several wearable shades, it can be applied alone for a glossy colour payoff. The creamy formula is particularly suited to normal, dry and dehydrated lips that prefer a comfortable, moisturising lip product with noticeable shine.

MARS Click Stix Gloss Lip Balm offers a convenient click-up format with a juicy, glossy finish and buildable colour. The formula contains cocoa seed butter, phytosteryl oleate, hydrogenated polyisobutene and candelilla wax, which help provide a smooth and conditioned feel. Its creamy texture is designed to deliver shine without an overly sticky finish, making it suitable for everyday use. It is particularly suited to normal to dry lips that need lightweight nourishment, subtle colour and a glossy finish in an easy-to-carry format.

Milagro Beauty Gloss Lip Balm combines a glossy finish with nourishing lip-care ingredients in a convenient stick format. The formula features jojoba oil, shea butter and peptides, which can help leave lips feeling soft, conditioned and moisturised. Its glossy texture makes it an easy choice for everyday makeup when you want a fresh, juicy-looking lip without using a traditional lipstick. It is best suited to normal, dry and dehydrated lips that prefer a comfortable balm-like texture with added shine and a polished finish.Similar articles for you

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FAQ for lip gloss sticks Are lip gloss sticks good for dry lips? Yes. Many lip gloss sticks contain hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, shea butter, jojoba oil, vitamin E and plant oils, making them a good option for dry or dehydrated lips.

Do lip gloss sticks feel sticky? Most lip gloss sticks have a smoother, lighter texture than traditional liquid glosses. However, the level of stickiness can vary depending on the formula and ingredients.

How long does a lip gloss stick last? Lip gloss sticks generally have less staying power than matte or long-wearing lipsticks. You may need to reapply them after eating or drinking.

Can you wear a lip gloss stick over lipstick? Yes. Apply your favourite lipstick first and add a lip gloss stick on top for extra shine and a more dimensional finish.

Can lip gloss sticks be used every day? Yes. Lip gloss sticks are suitable for everyday makeup, particularly when you want a quick wash of colour and a glossy finish without applying a full lipstick.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.