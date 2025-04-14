Long kurtis for women: A blend of grace, comfort and Desi glam; Elegant lengths, endless looks

Long kurtis are the perfect fusion of tradition and modern-day chic. A well-chosen long kurti can be your style savior. With their flattering silhouettes, breezy fabrics, and endless styling options, they offer unmatched versatility. From straight cuts and A-lines to flared anarkalis and asymmetrical hems, there's a long kurti for every body type and vibe. Long kurtis for women: Turn heads with a blend of grace, comfort and desi glam(AI Generated)

Pair them with palazzos, churidars, jeans, or even skirts to create fresh looks that never feel repetitive. With delicate embroidery, bold prints, and contemporary details, long kurtis are wardrobe staples that evolve with fashion while staying rooted in ethnic elegance.

Top picks for long kurtis for women:

This kurti is for the days you want to look put together without trying too hard. With its charming print and soft cotton fabric, it's your go-to for sunny outings, quick errands, or even a casual office day. It blends comfort with easy-breezy vibes so well, you’ll want to wear it on repeat. The regular fit gives you room to breathe and groove!

Pair it with: White straight pants or distressed denim for a laid-back chic look.

A-line and absolutely divine! This kurta adds just the right amount of flair to your everyday wear. Crafted in a cotton blend that keeps you cool, it’s flattering, functional, and fun to style. The silhouette gives your wardrobe that breezy refresh it’s been waiting for. From college to cafe hopping, it’s got you covered.

Pair it with: Contrast leggings or a flowing skirt for a vibrant ethnic touch.

Simplicity never looked so stunning! This hand block-inspired plain kurta brings minimalism and ethnic charm together. With its breathable pure cotton fabric and clean silhouette, it’s a must-have for workdays or chill weekends. Think of it as your blank canvas, just waiting to be styled your way.

Pair it with: Printed palazzos or a statement dupatta to add some flair.

If you're all about light-as-air style with a pop of colour, this one’s for you! The crepe fabric flows effortlessly and keeps you looking fresh all day. The calming aqua blue shade is perfect for both office hours and after-work plans. Slip into it, and you’re instantly in your comfort zone with style on your side.

Pair it with: Black trousers or jeggings for a sleek, everyday look.

A choker neck kurti? Yes, please! This one brings in major edgy vibes with its sleeveless cut and cool printed detailing. It’s the kind of outfit that makes you stand out while still feeling comfy and confident. Great for brunches, gallery walks, or those random social media-photo moments.

Pair it with: Skinny jeans or cigarette pants and hoops for a street-chic finish.

Long kurtis for women on Myntra:

Hello summer staple! This kurta is a dream for days when the heat is up but you still want to slay. The intricate work adds a subtle charm, while the cotton keeps you cool and crisp. Whether you're heading to work or lounging in style, this one’s a win.

Pair it with: Denim capris or printed culottes for a cute, fusion feel.

Add a pop of heritage to your look with this beautifully printed kurti. The navy blue and red combo feels festive without going overboard, and the cotton fabric is a total blessing in warm weather. It's got desi diva written all over it!

Pair it with: Red leggings or ethnic juttis for a pop of traditional flair.

Traditional meets trendy in this Jaipuri printed kurti that adds just the right touch of folk charm to your everyday outfit game. The cambric cotton feels rich yet breathable, perfect for summer and beyond. Add a little kajal, and you're set for the compliments!

Pair it with: Solid beige or maroon pants and oxidised jewellery.

Long kurtis are more than just a traditional outfit, they’re a timeless expression of comfort, culture, and contemporary flair. Add a few to your closet, and you’ll always have something fabulous to wear.

Long kurtis for women: FAQs What bottoms go best with long kurtis? You can pair long kurtis with leggings, palazzos, jeans, straight pants, or even skirts depending on the occasion and your personal style.

How can I accessorise a long kurti? Style it with jhumkas, statement necklaces, belts, or dupattas to elevate your look effortlessly.

Are long kurtis suitable for all body types? Yes! From straight cuts to flared styles, long kurtis come in designs that flatter every figure.

Can long kurtis be worn for formal occasions? Absolutely! Opt for long kurtis with rich fabrics like silk or embellished designs for weddings, office events, or festive gatherings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.