Looking for last-minute jewellery options? Doll up for your latest soiree with up to 70% off on our top picks

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Apr 16, 2025 01:16 PM IST

Last-minute plans? The Amazon sale has you sorted with up to 70% off on imitation jewellery brands. Snag the best jewellery now.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Swarovski Women Hyperbola Drop Earrings, Heart, White, Rhodium Plated View Details checkDetails

₹14,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fossil Wellness Pink Bracelet JA6922710 For Women View Details checkDetails

₹2,595

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SWAROVSKI Women Dazzling Swan Bracelet, Magnetic Closure, Swan, Pink, Rose Gold-Tone Plated View Details checkDetails

₹10,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Emporio Armani Mens Silver Necklace Egs2919040 View Details checkDetails

₹6,997

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skagen Women Agnethe Rose Gold Bracelet Skj0999791 View Details checkDetails

₹2,697

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SWAROVSKI Women Angelic Necklace With Clear Crystals On A Rhodium Plated Setting View Details checkDetails

₹21,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

YouBella Jewellery Gifts Stylish Latest Western Ear rings Gold Plated Crystal Handmade Tassel Long Earrings for Girls and Women (Peach) View Details checkDetails

₹345

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yellow Chimes Danglers Earrings for Women Red Crystal Earrings Gold Plated Tassel Danglers Earrings For Women and Girls. View Details checkDetails

₹329

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yellow Chimes Green Danglers Earrings for Women Silver Oxidised Earrings for Girls Fashion Women Earrings | Ethnic Fusion Tassel Dangler Earrings | Birthday Gift For Girls Anniversary Gift for Wife View Details checkDetails

₹209

amazonLogo
GET THIS

UnfoldSelf Oxidised Silver Jhumka Earrings for Women | Long Pearls Tassel Handmade Earrings for Girls and Women View Details checkDetails

₹479

amazonLogo
GET THIS

El Regalo Long Tassel Leaf Hoop Earrings for Women and Girls – Chunky Gold Chandelier Leaf Dangle Earrings, Elegant and Chic Huggie Design View Details checkDetails

₹450

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Shining Diva Fashion Latest Silver Metal Traditional Stylish Tassel Earrings for Women (10487er) View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wedding must have!

Shining Diva Fashion Latest Choker Design Kundan Traditional Necklace Jewellery Set for Women (White) (11279s) View Details checkDetails

₹300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wedding must have!

Peora Gold Plated Pearl Beaded Choker Necklace with Stud Earrings Gift for Women Traditional Jewellery Set View Details checkDetails

₹445

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wedding must have!

ZAVERI PEARLS Gold Tone Kundan Choker Necklace Earring Maangtikka & Ring Set For Women-ZPFK10799 View Details checkDetails

₹639

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wedding must have!

ZAVERI PEARLS Multicolor Stones & Beads Multistrand Beaded Kundan Choker Necklace Earring & Ring Set For Women-ZPFK15095 View Details checkDetails

₹586

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wedding must have!

ACCESSHER Gold Plated Traditional Kundan Embellished Choker Necklace Set with Stud Earrings and Adjustable Dori for Women and Girls Pack of 1| View Details checkDetails

₹679

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Wedding must have!

I Jewels Gold Plated Traditional Green Stone Studded Pearl Choker Necklace Jewellery Set For Women/Girls (ML316G) View Details checkDetails

₹425

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Yellow Chimes Crystal Rings For Women | Adjustable Ring Multicolor Swiss Cubic Zircon Crystal Ring | Rose Gold Plated Finger Ring for Girls | Birthday Gift For Girls & Women Anniversary Gift for Wife View Details checkDetails

₹226

amazonLogo
GET THIS

YouBella Jewellery Valentine Collection AAA Swiss Zircon Earings Fashion Earrings for Girls and Women (BLUE) View Details checkDetails

₹260

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Shining Diva Fashion 18k Rose Gold Plated Latest Fancy Stylish Copper Zircon Bali Earrings for Women and Girls (12838er) Valentine Gift for Girlfriend View Details checkDetails

₹398

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GIVA 925 Silver Zircon Bezel Stud Earrings | Gifts for Girlfriend, Gifts for Women and Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Month Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹869

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SALVE ‘Serpent’ Gold Zircon Studded Choker | Flexible Bendable Bling Party Statement Snake Charm Necklace | Festive Gifts for Women View Details checkDetails

₹746

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Shining Diva Fashion Latest Choker Design Kundan Traditional Necklace Jewellery Set for Women (White) (11279s) View Details checkDetails

₹300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Karatcart Gold Plated Kundan Tassel Earrings for Women (Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹321

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZAVERI PEARLS Gold Tone Kundan Choker Necklace Earring Maangtikka & Ring Set For Women-ZPFK10799 View Details checkDetails

₹639

amazonLogo
GET THIS

I Jewels 18K Gold Plated Traditional Ethnic Kundan And Stone Studded Adjustable Kamarband/Belly Chain/Kandora/Waist Belt For Women (B003W) View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Karatcart Gold-Plated Handcrafted Kundan & Pearl Beads Studded Choker Necklace Set For Womens View Details checkDetails

₹347

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JEWILLEY Floral Kundan Mathapatti Sheeshpatti Golden Wedding Hairband, Celebrity Headband, and Hair Jewellery Tiara for Women and Girls View Details checkDetails

₹279

amazonLogo
GET THIS
If you’ve just been invited to a last-minute do and your accessories drawer looks a bit too empty, don’t stress. The Amazon sale has swooped in with some timely sparkle. From dainty necklaces to dramatic danglers, there’s up to 70% off on some of the best imitation jewellery brands. Amazon deals are making stocking up on stylish jewellery easier without the guilt of overspending.

Chic jewellery designs under one roof with Amazon offers. Save big and sparkle more with top imitation jewellery brands on sale.(AI generated)
Chic jewellery designs under one roof with Amazon offers. Save big and sparkle more with top imitation jewellery brands on sale.(AI generated)

These jewellery designs aren’t just budget-friendly, they’re also proper eye-catchers that’ll sort out your look quickly. So whether it’s a brunch plan or a glitzy evening, you’ll find the best jewellery options ready to add that extra shine. It’s the perfect excuse to fill your cart before the Amazon offers end.

Luxe picks at up to 70% off on Amazon

Add a bit of sparkle without draining your wallet. Amazon offers luxe jewellery picks at up to 70% off, making it easier to stock up on chic designs. From cocktail-ready earrings to glimmering rings and bracelets, these deals bring serious style without the heavy price tag. If you’re after something classy yet affordable, these Amazon deals are worth checking out before they’re gone.

More deals at the Amazon Sale

Tassel earrings at up to 70% off on Amazon

Shake up your look with bold tassel earrings that bring just the right amount of flair. Amazon is offering massive discounts on these statement pieces, with up to 70% off from top imitation jewellery brands. They’re fun, fashionable and perfect for adding movement and drama to your outfit. These aren’t just accessories, they’re conversation starters. Grab your favourite colours now before the Amazon sale wraps up.

More deals at the Amazon Sale

Choker necklaces at up to 70% off on Amazon

Chokers are having a serious moment, and Amazon is giving you every reason to jump on board. With up to 70% off, you can pick from velvet, stone-studded or metallic choker styles without overspending. Perfect for layering or wearing solo, these picks work across looks from casual to cocktail. Amazon offers fresh jewellery designs that are both trendy and affordable, so go ahead and treat yourself.

More deals at the Amazon Sale

Zircon earrings at up to 70% off on Amazon

If you love a bit of sparkle, zircon earrings are the way to go. Amazon deals are slashing prices by up to 70%, making these elegant pieces super easy to stock up on. From minimal studs to drop designs, zircon earrings fit right into daily wear and special occasions alike. These imitation jewellery brands offer great quality and shine without burning a hole in your pocket.

More deals at the Amazon Sale

Kundan sets at up to 70% off on Amazon

Looking for something a bit more traditional? Amazon’s Kundan sets are going at up to 70% off right now. With intricate detailing and rich finishes, these jewellery designs are ideal for festive looks or family weddings. The best part? These sets give you that regal touch without the usual price tag. Explore Amazon offers and pick your favourite from top imitation jewellery brands before the sale ends.

More deals at the Amazon Sale

Last-minute jewellery: FAQs

  • Can I get quality jewellery last minute without spending too much?

    Yes, absolutely. With the current Amazon sale, you’ll find some of the best jewellery from top imitation jewellery brands at up to 70% off. Great quality doesn’t have to mean high prices.

  • Are there fast delivery options for jewellery on Amazon?

    Many jewellery pieces on Amazon come with next-day or two-day delivery options, depending on your location. Perfect for those last-minute events or surprise plans.

  • What types of jewellery are trending and easy to pair with most outfits?

    Tassel earrings, zircon studs, and choker necklaces are all trending. They’re easy to pair and available at huge discounts through Amazon offers right now.

  • Do imitation jewellery brands offer variety in designs?

    Definitely. From modern minimal styles to classic Kundan sets, the best imitation jewellery brands on Amazon cover a wide range of jewellery designs to suit every mood and outfit.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Looking for last-minute jewellery options? Doll up for your latest soiree with up to 70% off on our top picks
