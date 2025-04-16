Looking for last-minute jewellery options? Doll up for your latest soiree with up to 70% off on our top picks
Apr 16, 2025 01:16 PM IST
Last-minute plans? The Amazon sale has you sorted with up to 70% off on imitation jewellery brands. Snag the best jewellery now.
Our Pick
Wedding must have!
Wedding must have!
Wedding must have!
Wedding must have!
Wedding must have!
Wedding must have!
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Swarovski Women Hyperbola Drop Earrings, Heart, White, Rhodium Plated View Details
|
₹14,900
|
|
|
Fossil Wellness Pink Bracelet JA6922710 For Women View Details
|
₹2,595
|
|
|
SWAROVSKI Women Dazzling Swan Bracelet, Magnetic Closure, Swan, Pink, Rose Gold-Tone Plated View Details
|
₹10,900
|
|
|
Emporio Armani Mens Silver Necklace Egs2919040 View Details
|
₹6,997
|
|
|
Skagen Women Agnethe Rose Gold Bracelet Skj0999791 View Details
|
₹2,697
|
|
|
SWAROVSKI Women Angelic Necklace With Clear Crystals On A Rhodium Plated Setting View Details
|
₹21,000
|
|
|
YouBella Jewellery Gifts Stylish Latest Western Ear rings Gold Plated Crystal Handmade Tassel Long Earrings for Girls and Women (Peach) View Details
|
₹345
|
|
|
Yellow Chimes Danglers Earrings for Women Red Crystal Earrings Gold Plated Tassel Danglers Earrings For Women and Girls. View Details
|
₹329
|
|
|
Yellow Chimes Green Danglers Earrings for Women Silver Oxidised Earrings for Girls Fashion Women Earrings | Ethnic Fusion Tassel Dangler Earrings | Birthday Gift For Girls Anniversary Gift for Wife View Details
|
₹209
|
|
|
UnfoldSelf Oxidised Silver Jhumka Earrings for Women | Long Pearls Tassel Handmade Earrings for Girls and Women View Details
|
₹479
|
|
|
El Regalo Long Tassel Leaf Hoop Earrings for Women and Girls – Chunky Gold Chandelier Leaf Dangle Earrings, Elegant and Chic Huggie Design View Details
|
₹450
|
|
|
Shining Diva Fashion Latest Silver Metal Traditional Stylish Tassel Earrings for Women (10487er) View Details
|
₹299
|
|
|
Wedding must have!Shining Diva Fashion Latest Choker Design Kundan Traditional Necklace Jewellery Set for Women (White) (11279s) View Details
|
₹300
|
|
|
Wedding must have!Peora Gold Plated Pearl Beaded Choker Necklace with Stud Earrings Gift for Women Traditional Jewellery Set View Details
|
₹445
|
|
|
Wedding must have!ZAVERI PEARLS Gold Tone Kundan Choker Necklace Earring Maangtikka & Ring Set For Women-ZPFK10799 View Details
|
₹639
|
|
|
Wedding must have!ZAVERI PEARLS Multicolor Stones & Beads Multistrand Beaded Kundan Choker Necklace Earring & Ring Set For Women-ZPFK15095 View Details
|
₹586
|
|
|
Wedding must have!ACCESSHER Gold Plated Traditional Kundan Embellished Choker Necklace Set with Stud Earrings and Adjustable Dori for Women and Girls Pack of 1| View Details
|
₹679
|
|
|
Wedding must have!I Jewels Gold Plated Traditional Green Stone Studded Pearl Choker Necklace Jewellery Set For Women/Girls (ML316G) View Details
|
₹425
|
|
|
Yellow Chimes Crystal Rings For Women | Adjustable Ring Multicolor Swiss Cubic Zircon Crystal Ring | Rose Gold Plated Finger Ring for Girls | Birthday Gift For Girls & Women Anniversary Gift for Wife View Details
|
₹226
|
|
|
YouBella Jewellery Valentine Collection AAA Swiss Zircon Earings Fashion Earrings for Girls and Women (BLUE) View Details
|
₹260
|
|
|
Shining Diva Fashion 18k Rose Gold Plated Latest Fancy Stylish Copper Zircon Bali Earrings for Women and Girls (12838er) Valentine Gift for Girlfriend View Details
|
₹398
|
|
|
GIVA 925 Silver Zircon Bezel Stud Earrings | Gifts for Girlfriend, Gifts for Women and Girls | With Certificate of Authenticity and 925 Stamp | 6 Month Warranty View Details
|
₹869
|
|
|
SALVE ‘Serpent’ Gold Zircon Studded Choker | Flexible Bendable Bling Party Statement Snake Charm Necklace | Festive Gifts for Women View Details
|
₹746
|
|
|
Shining Diva Fashion Latest Choker Design Kundan Traditional Necklace Jewellery Set for Women (White) (11279s) View Details
|
₹300
|
|
|
Karatcart Gold Plated Kundan Tassel Earrings for Women (Gold) View Details
|
₹321
|
|
|
ZAVERI PEARLS Gold Tone Kundan Choker Necklace Earring Maangtikka & Ring Set For Women-ZPFK10799 View Details
|
₹639
|
|
|
I Jewels 18K Gold Plated Traditional Ethnic Kundan And Stone Studded Adjustable Kamarband/Belly Chain/Kandora/Waist Belt For Women (B003W) View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Karatcart Gold-Plated Handcrafted Kundan & Pearl Beads Studded Choker Necklace Set For Womens View Details
|
₹347
|
|
|
JEWILLEY Floral Kundan Mathapatti Sheeshpatti Golden Wedding Hairband, Celebrity Headband, and Hair Jewellery Tiara for Women and Girls View Details
|
₹279
|
|
View More Products