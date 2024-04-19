 Louis Vuitton debuts Nicolas Ghesquière's ‘Voyager’ travelling fashion show in Shanghai | Fashion Trends - Hindustan Times
Louis Vuitton debuts Nicolas Ghesquière's ‘Voyager’ travelling fashion show in Shanghai

Reuters | | Posted by Krishna Priya Pallavi, Shanghai
Apr 19, 2024 12:43 PM IST

Nicolas Ghesquière's Louis Vuitton ‘Voyager’ show was held in the cavernous concrete expanse of Atelier Deshaus-designed Long Museum, in West Bund art district.

Louis Vuitton debuted its newly-labelled "Voyager" travelling show in Shanghai on Thursday night, showing off asymmetric hemlines and boxy leather vests in the country that is one of the brand's key markets. More than 1,000 invitees, including international celebrities like Cate Blanchett and local stars such as Zhou Dongyu and Jackson Wang, took in the pre-fall collection designed by women's artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière.

Models present Nicolas Ghesquière's creations during the Louis Vuitton Voyager Show with the upcoming Women's Prefall 2024 collection at the Long Museum West Bund in Shanghai. (AP, AFP)
Models present Nicolas Ghesquière's creations during the Louis Vuitton Voyager Show with the upcoming Women's Prefall 2024 collection at the Long Museum West Bund in Shanghai. (AP, AFP)

The show was held in the cavernous concrete expanse of the Atelier Deshaus-designed Long Museum, in the riverside West Bund art district. It included pieces made in collaboration with Beijing-based artist Sun Yitian, who painstakingly paints photographs of inflated plastic animals, including ducklings, cats and rabbits. Reprints of her works were incorporated into the opening designs of the show.

In the days leading up to the show, images of Sun's work popped up around Shanghai, China's most international city, projected onto the exterior of malls and plastering walls in hip shopping and lifestyle districts.

For Louis Vuitton, the largest luxury brand in the LVMH stable, China continues to represent one of the world's most important luxury opportunities, even as a broader economic slowdown and consumer malaise stymie growth.

LVMH said on Tuesday that year-on-year sales for the quarter ending in March rose 3% on an organic basis, but purchases by Chinese shoppers globally grew 10%.

Last year, Louis Vuitton's men's line, helmed by Creative Director Pharell Williams, staged a large-scale show in Hong Kong. The singer's first collection for Louis Vuitton was revealed in June, 2023, during the Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
