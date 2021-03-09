Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / 'Love is in the air' but Ibrahim Ali Khan 'can't breathe' as he steps out in red
Ibrahim Ali Khan recently turned 20, and celebrated his birthday with the who's who of the film industry. The quieter Khan sibling was spotted stepping out in Mumbai wearing a (surprisingly affordable) graphic tee that had a lot to say.
By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:19 PM IST
Ibrahim Ali Khan(Varinder Chawla)

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh and also the younger brother to budding starlet Sara Ali Khan recently celebrated his twentieth birthday in Mumbai, and the who's who of Bollywood were in attendance. Ibrahim's birthday bash venue was Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's new home in Mumbai, which was transformed into a party zone for the younger Pataudi's birthday. Of the several people who attended the party, also present were Sohail and Seema Khan's son Nirvaan Khan, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty and Jawaani Janemann actor Alaya F.

After partying it out on his birthday, Ibrahim was spotted in the wee hours heading out of a restaurant in Mumbai, and his aesthetic was absolutely love and we wish we could steal his outfit. Ibrahim wore a red, half sleeved graphic T-shirt that said, "Love is in the air but I can't f***ing breathe." With this Ibrahim went for a matching red mask which had white designs over it, black joggers and white sneakers with multi-coloured patterns on the side. Interestingly the T-shirt, although out of stock now, is pretty affordable. The Haute De Gamme T-shirt was originally priced at 1500 on the brand's website, but later reduced to 899.

Ibrahim Ali Khan (Varinder Chawla)
Ibrahim Ali Khan (Varinder Chawla)
Ibrahim Ali Khan (Varinder Chawla)

Love Aaj Kal actor and sister Sara had shared adorable wishes for brother Ibrahim who she lovingly calls Iggy, taking to her Instagram Sara posted, "Happy Birthday Iggy Potter. I promise to always make you the best coffee, stalk you to come with me to the beach, feed you with pyaar, irritate you always, force you to pose even as a new born, ensure you do countless swimming laps, make you lose at badminton, be the worst google maps navigator and tell the best knock knock jokes."

