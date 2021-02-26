Sara Ali Khan, mom Amrita Singh twin in comfortable Indian wear for airport look

Sara Ali Khan knows just how to glam it up as well as let her hair down, and the 25-year-old Coolie No 1 actor somehow manages to effortlessly look gorgeous in all her avatars. Sara was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with mother Amrita Singh, the duo twinning in earthy-toned Indian outfits - as they made their way to an unknown location. Unlike the glamourous avatar that we are all so used to seeing celebrities in when they head to the airport, the Kedarnath actor instead opted for comfort and minimalism in her Xanadu green palazzo and kurta combo with simple Lucknowi Chikankari work all over in white and pink thread, Sara skipped her contacts and wore glasses, sporting no make-up, her face covered with a matching pink mask. Her actor-mother Amrita also went for a similar shade of green. While Amrita opted for Tory Burch flats in brown, Sara went with her all-time favourite mojris.

Sara Ali Khan(Varinder Chawla)





Sara was recently also blessed with another step-sibling when dad Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their second baby after their firstborn, paparazzi darling Taimur Ali Khan. Sara was one of the first few family members to arrive at Saif and Kareena's residence wiht gifts for her new sibling. Saif Ali Khan announced his newborn's birth in a statement and said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support.”

Amrita Singh(Varinder Chawla)





ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan prefers salwar kameez from Sarojini over brands she can't afford

Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor had also expressed his excitement about becoming a grandfather in a TOI interview, and shared about Taimur’s initial reaction to becoming a big brother. He said, "Oh! He's delighted. He is very happy about having a little brother. In fact, even Saif is excited. He is very happy, so is my daughter, and I just bless them all from the core of my heart."

Sara was seen arriving at Saif and Kareena's residence with several bags of gifts, wearing a short, green jumpsuit, another one of her wardrobe staples. On the professional front, Sara was last seen in David Dhawan’s remake of the 1995 classic Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan in the lead role. She will be next seen in Anand L Rai’s romantic drama Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya.