Sara Ali Khan’s weekend fitness mantra: ‘With health and fitness you must be devout’

fitness

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 18:16 IST

Sara Ali Khan has been busy with the promotions of her latest Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan, and has also started work on Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanushya, but no matter how busy the Love Aaj Kal actor gets, she always manages to squeeze in a workout. The 25-year-old posted a video of herself doing a series of exercises including burpees, squats, planks, push ups and more at a gym. In the video Sara can be seen sporting a magenta sports bra and matching tights, over which she wore pink shorts. The Kedarnath actor had her hair up in a plait and posted the video of her workout with a classic Sara Ki Shayari, writing, “When in doubt. You must workout. Push-ups and crunches, don’t lose count. With health and fitness you must be devout. Because that’s what life is really about.”

Sara suffers from PCOD and according to several media reports she used to weigh around 96 kilos when she was studying at Columbia University. However Sara knew she wants to be an actor and that she had to look a certain way to make it in Bollywood, so she followed a diligent and diet and workout regimen to lose all the weight. She said in an interview once, “I remember saying ‘you know what I am going to do it’ and I went to the gym and did 3 crunches with a weighted ball in my hand and I couldn’t do more because I was heavy and I was not fit. I left the gym and came home and said that ‘you know what, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe I can’t’.”