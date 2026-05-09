Loved Alia Bhatt’s cute heart-print denim shirt? Here’s how you can recreate her chic casual look under 11,000

Alia Bhatt is a true fashionista who knows how to steal the spotlight no matter the occasion. Whether it’s effortless casuals or elegant ethnic wear, she has a knack for turning every outfit into a major style moment. Recently, for an ad shoot, the actor slipped into a super chic denim top that instantly caught everyone’s attention.

Alia Bhatt showcased a chic denim look, accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a delicate ring. (Instagram)

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It’s the kind of versatile wardrobe staple every fashion lover would want to own. Let’s take a closer look at her trendy pick, its price, and how you can add the look to your own closet. (Also read: Alia Bhatt glows in ₹4.5 lakh butter yellow look that screams summer sparkle. See all the glam pics )

How much Alia Bhatt's denim shirt cost

Alia wore a chic embroidered long-sleeved shirt crafted from soft chambray fabric in a soothing light blue shade. The shirt featured a classic collar, a straight-fit silhouette, and a stylish chest pocket that added to its relaxed yet polished vibe. What truly stood out, however, were the adorable navy blue heart motifs scattered all over the shirt, giving the denim look a playful and charming touch.

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{{^usCountry}} If you loved Alia’s cute denim shirt and are wondering about its price, we’ve got you covered. The stylish piece comes from Sézane and carries a price tag of $120, which roughly translates to ₹11,331. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you loved Alia’s cute denim shirt and are wondering about its price, we’ve got you covered. The stylish piece comes from Sézane and carries a price tag of $120, which roughly translates to ₹11,331. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alia accessorised her look with a delicate gold ring and a pair of classic gold hoop earrings, perfectly complementing her chic denim outfit. For the glam, she kept things soft and fresh with mascara-coated lashes, neatly defined brows, flushed cheeks, and a subtle lip tint that added a natural glow. She styled her luscious locks in soft curls and left them open with a sleek middle partition, giving her overall look an effortlessly stylish finish. Style note to take from Alia Bhatt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia accessorised her look with a delicate gold ring and a pair of classic gold hoop earrings, perfectly complementing her chic denim outfit. For the glam, she kept things soft and fresh with mascara-coated lashes, neatly defined brows, flushed cheeks, and a subtle lip tint that added a natural glow. She styled her luscious locks in soft curls and left them open with a sleek middle partition, giving her overall look an effortlessly stylish finish. Style note to take from Alia Bhatt {{/usCountry}}

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If you are someone who loves effortless everyday fashion, take cues from Alia’s look and invest in statement basics like a playful embroidered denim shirt. Pairing minimal accessories with soft glam makeup can instantly elevate even the most casual outfit. Her look is proof that you don’t need over-the-top styling to make a fashion statement, sometimes, subtle details like heart motifs, gold hoops, and soft curls are enough to create a chic and polished vibe.

On the work front

On the professional front, Alia will next share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will also reunite her with her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. Apart from this, Alia will also headline Alpha, an upcoming action-packed spy thriller backed by the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. The film stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles and is being touted as India’s first female-led action franchise.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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