Loved Janhvi Kapoor's pool fashion in see-through mesh swimsuit? Here's its cost

Returning from Covid-19 quarantine, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has been setting the Internet ablaze with her swimwear fashion and one sultry bikini or swimsuit look after another which makes us want to upgrade our beachwear wardrobe asap. Recently, she dropped smoking hot pictures of poolside “self care” in a see-through mesh swimsuit which set the Internet on fire and the fashionista in us can't waist to recreate the look.

Taking to her social media handle, Janhvi had shared a slew of pictures where she was seen indulging in beauty hacks like face serums, Gua Sha stone and face masks as she chilled by the poolside. However, we are hooked to her sizzling look in an orchid pink and see-through swimsuit that made jaws drop like never before.

In the pictures that Janhvi shared, the diva was featured donning a slip-on swimsuit that sported spiral lines in pink hue while the other spiral sides flaunted her killer waistline to add to the hotness quotient. Made of nylon and spandex contrast fabric, the swimsuit sported a simple round neckline and cut sleeves detail.

Janhvi Kapoor in the mesh swimsuit (Instagram/janhvikapoor)

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back, Janhvi amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included a dab of pink lipgloss, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Janhvi captioned the pictures, “self care weekend (sic).”

The mesh swimsuit is credited to premium lifestyle brand, Revolve, that boasts of a go-to online source for a vast yet curated offering totalling over 49,000 apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. The orchid pink mesh swimsuit originally costs ₹19,561.48 on the designer website.

Janhvi Kapoor's mesh swimsuit from Revolve (revolve.com)

The must-have swimwear trends of 2021 included neons, versatile colours and also soft-to-touch comforting fabrics and modern cuts while floral and string bikinis continue to trend in New Year 2022. Raising the bar of swimwear fashion goals, right at the onset of the New Year 2022, Janhvi has been turning on the heat in a yellow bikini and recently in a black swimsuit and fans could not keep calm.

Her latest bikini pictures makes us want to start curating our new swimwear wardrobe asap as the floral bikini looks like the perfect attire for SPA or to make heads turn at swimming parties, tropical vacations, summer, beach outing or on a pool day. What do you think?