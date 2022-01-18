Loved Katrina Kaif's oversized pink sweatshirt with leather pants for latest airport look? It costs 80k

On Monday, Katrina Kaif returned from Indore to Mumbai. The star spent the weekend there with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. The shutterbugs clicked the Tiger Zinda Hai star arriving at the airport dressed in a casual ensemble, fit for an everyday look during the winter season.

Katrina's ensemble for catching a flight to Mumbai included a baby pink coloured hoodie and leather pants, a celebrity-favourite in recent times. She nailed the casual chic avatar with her ensemble. If you ever needed airport styling tips for the winters, this is it. Additionally, if you want to know the price of Katrina's hoodie, we have got you covered. Keep scrolling to find out.

Katrina Kaif at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Katrina chose a baby pink printed sweatshirt for the airport look. It is from the shelves of luxury label Gucci, featuring ribbed cuffs and hem, oversized fit, drooping long sleeves, hoodie with adjustable drawstrings, an adorable Bananya print, and Gucci logo printed on the front.

Katrina Kaif wore a baby pink sweatshirt. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The star teamed the sweatshirt with ankle-length black leather pants that come in a skinny fit, flaunting her svelte long legs. She rounded off the look with black and white lace-up chunky sneakers.

Katrina teams the pink hoodie with black leather pants. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Keen on buying Katrina's hoodie for your winter collection? We found out the details for you. Called the Bananya hooded sweatshirt, it is available on the Gucci website. Including it in your wardrobe will cost you ₹80,050 (GBP 790) approximately.

The Bananya hooded sweatshirt. (gucci.com)

In the end, Katrina tied her super silky tresses in a sleeked back ponytail to round off the jet-set look. She chose bare face and mascara-heavy eye make-up for the glam picks and wore a mask and a face shield to make a statement on following safety guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Katrina married Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021. The couple tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their close friends, including stars like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan and Sharvari Wagh, and family members attended the festivities.