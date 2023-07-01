Loved Malaika Arora's bodycon dress she wore to burn up the dance floor at Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash? It costs 99k

Actor Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday on June 26 with his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, sisters, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, and close friends. The pictures and videos from the intimate bash were shared on social media by fans and paparazzi pages, and Malaika's look from the occasion captured our eye. The star turned heads at the party in a printed bodycon dress. If you loved her look, we have good news for you. We found out where you can get the exact outfit for your wardrobe. Scroll through and know all the details.

Malaika Arora burns up the dance floor at Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash in a Loewe Dress. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora's ribbed bodycon dress is from the shelves of the Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe. It is called the Anthurium Tank Dress in Ribbed Cotton Jersey and is from the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 collection centred around the Anthurium flower - a heart-shaped blossom that blooms year-round. Adding the ensemble to your closet will cost you ₹99,000.

Malaika Arora's Loewe dress decoded

The sleeveless Loewe dress comes in a white shade adorned with beauteous red Anthurium flowers digitally printed on the front. The long tank dress features a round neckline, ribbed design, a slim fit hugging her enviable frame, a side thigh-high slit, and a maxi-length hemline.

Malaika carried the ensemble with black high-heeled boots featuring a peep-toe design, a black clutch, sleek bracelets, a gold watch, and a matching chainlink choker necklace. Lastly, she chose a centre-parted messy bun, nude lip shade, glowing blushed skin, feathered brows, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora is dating Arjun Kapoor. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. Previously, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan. They parted ways in 2017 and are co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan.