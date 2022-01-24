Loved Mira Rajput's vegan silk kaftan dress in mirror selfie that burned up Instagram? It is worth 51k

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, is known for championing homegrown labels and vegan fashion statements. The mother of two kids often posts jaw-dropping pictures of herself on social media donning stunning looks that are vegan based and promotes ethical fashion. Her latest post on Instagram is an example of the same. The star flaunted her glowing skin and effortless glam in the pictures, wearing a kaftan dress fit for having a chill beach vacation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Mira took to the video and photo-sharing app to share two mirror selfies with her 3.2 million followers. Her sultry post burned up the internet, and she captioned it, "With a side of sunshine please." In case you missed it, here's a look at it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you loved Mira Rajput's ensemble, then you are not alone. The chic garment also caught our eye, and we found all the details for you. The 27-year-old wore an embroidered kaftan dress from the shelves of the conscious luxury label, Studio Verandah. It gave us some serious island vibes, and we love it.

ALOS READ | Mira Rajput's date look in leather shirt-pants gives us Catwoman vibes

The mini length ensemble comes in an eye-pleasing ivory shade adorned with hand-beaded floral patterns, sequinned embellishments, and camel and palm tree prints. These details make it a wardrobe staple that will help you make a statement with minimum effort.

Mira's ensemble is a wardrobe staple that will help you make a statement with minimum effort. (Instagram/@mirakapoor)

The plunging neckline, notch lapel collars, a button-up front, quarter length sleeves with folded cuffs, and the high-low asymmetric hemline added a touch of glamour to the kaftan dress. Additionally, the ensemble is 100 per cent biodegradable plant-based vegan silk, a regenerated cellulose fabric made from cotton linter.

If you wish to buy the ensemble, it is available on the Studio Verandah website. The dress is called the Hand Beaded Kaftan Mini and will cost you ₹51,797 (USD 695).

The Hand Beaded Kaftan Mini (studioverandah.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the end, Mira glammed up the kaftan with a messy and

side-swept wet hairdo, glowing moisturised skin, glossy nude pink lip shade, mascara-laden lashes, and white nail paint. She ditched all accessories with the ensemble.

What do you think of Mira's look?