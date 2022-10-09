Loved mom-to-be Bipasha Basu's stunning pregnancy glow in a comfy red kaftan dress? It costs 14k

Maternity fashion choices are all about the comfort of a mom-to-be. However, some pregnant mothers like to experiment by including elegant and effortless ensembles in their wardrobes. Actor Bipasha Basu is one of them. The star is currently expecting her and actor-husband Karan Singh Grover's first child, and during this time, her pregnancy fashion has been nothing less than stunning. Recently, she stepped out in Mumbai for an outing and chose a red kaftan dress for the occasion. The comfy and chic look should be a part of every mom-to-be's mood board. Keep scrolling to find out where you can get the look.

Pregnant Bipasha Basu cradles her baby bump in a red kaftan dress

On Saturday, Bipasha Basu stepped out in the bay dressed in a red kaftan dress while cradling her baby bump. The paparazzi clicked pictures of Bipasha, who posed and smiled for the cameras and rocked her gorgeous pregnancy glow. The star's ensemble is from the shelves of designer Masaba Gupta's clothing label, House Of Masaba. It is a perfect pick for moms-to-be when they don't want to compromise on style while staying comfy. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Pregnant Alia Bhatt displays baby bump as she turns Greek goddess in cape gown)

Bipasha Basu cradles her baby bump while posing for the paparazzi. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

If you loved Bipasha Basu's red kaftan dress, it is available on the House Of Masaba website. It is called the Red Feather Pop Kaftan, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹14,000.

The cost of the kaftan dress Bipasha Basu wore for her outing. (houseofmasaba.com)

The red dress has an open V neckline, tassel ties, full-length sleeves, drop shoulders, loose silhouette, asymmetrical ankle-length hemline, and gold feather print motifs.

Bipasha styled the ensemble with beige peep-toe high heels, a chunky bracelet, rings, and a chain-link necklace decorated with a dainty pendant. Lastly, Bipasha left her tresses open in a centre parting, and for the glam, she picked black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and a dewy base.

Bipasha Basu looks stunning in a red kaftan dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the pregnancy with photos from a maternity photoshoot on August 16. The couple met during the shoot of their 2015 film Alone and got married in April 2016 as per Bengali traditions. They even hosted a reception party for their friends, attended by several Bollywood stars.

