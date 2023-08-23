Loved Priyanka Chopra's bralette and skirt she wore to cheer for Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers concert? It costs...

The Jonas Brothers are on tour, and they kickstarted their concert at Yankee Stadium. Priyanka Chopra attended the shows to support her husband, Nick Jonas. Priyanka's concert fits have been the talk of the town. At one of the shows, Priyanka had a blast to Jonas Brothers' songs dressed in an all-white ensemble. She wore a plunge-neck bralette and skirt set. If you loved her look, we have found its price and where you can get it for your collection. Scroll through to know all the details.

Priyanka Chopra attends a Jonas Brothers concert in an all-white outfit

Priyanka Chopra poses with Nick Jonas at the Jonas Brothers concert. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra attends Jonas Brothers concert in a glamorous white ensemble. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra's white bralette and skirt set is from the shelves of the designer clothing label Raquel Diniz. Priyanka shared pictures of her concert look on Instagram with the caption, "August Magic." The actor styled the ensemble with striking accessories and glam picks, serving fans with sartorial inspiration for their concert fashion choices. Her choker necklace featuring her daughter Malti Marie's name also went viral on social media. Check out the price of the ensemble below.

What is the price of Priyanka Chopra's outfit?

The Raquel Diniz outfit is called the Mika Top and Skirt set. While the bralette is worth ₹40,111 (445 Euros), adding the skirt to your closet will cost you ₹34,763 (USD 418.60). The entire outfit is worth ₹74,874.

The price the bralette Priyanka Chopra wore to the Jonas Brothers concert. (raqueldiniz.it)

The price the skirt Priyanka Chopra wore to the Jonas Brothers concert. (coltortiboutique.com)

Decoding Priyanka Chopra's concert outfit

Priyanka's white ensemble features broderie anglaise embroidery incorporating white threadwork, cutwork, and needle lace. While the sleeveless blouse features a plunging V neckline and back, scalloped trims, a fitted bust, and a midriff-revealing cropped hem, the skirt has a high-rise waistline, embroidered borders, and a flowy silhouette.

Priyanka accessorised the outfit with peep-toe dark blue block heel sandals, a beaded choker necklace, a silver top handle box bag, a bracelet watch, and rings. Lastly, she chose berry-toned lip shade, subtle eye makeup, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, and centre-parted open wavy locks for the glam picks.