Loved Ranveer Singh's airport look in dapper navy-blue Bandhgala? It costs this

After South sensation Vijay Deverakonda gave a classic spin to airport look in ethnic kurta-bandi set from Anita Dongre's eponymous fashion label, we have another traditional look from the ace Indian designer making it to airport runaway, this time by Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh who looked dapper in a navy-blue Bandhgala. The actor recently took to the skies in a dapper navy-blue Bandhgala suit and added depth and definition to menswear fashion, especially when it came to airport look and the style enthusiast in us can't stop swooning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to his social media handle, Ranveer had shared a slew of pictures from a photoshoot in the same ensemble before taking his flight. The pictures featured him donning a Bandhgala jacket that was made of silk fabric and came with full sleeves.

Flaunting the rich depths of navy blue, the Bandhgala look was elevated with an embroidery work that ran all over and added dimension to the attire which came styled with a concealed placket. The front pocket allowed the outfit to be accessorized and Ranveer teamed it with a pair of matching navy blue trousers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Completing his attire with a pair of shiny black shoes from Christian Louboutin, Ranveer accessorised his look with a pair of diamond earring studs and a pair of Chrome Hearts sunglasses from R Kumar Opticians. Pulling back his gelled hair into a low ponytail hairstyle, Ranveer struck elegant poses for the camera and fans were on frenzy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bandhgala is credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. The navy blue Bandhgala originally costs ₹80,000 on the designer website.

Ranveer Singh's Bandhgala from Anita Dongre (anitadongre.com)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer Singh was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Eka Lakhani, Fatima Baluch and Radhika Dhanuka.