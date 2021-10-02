Loved Rubina Dilaik's hot red bikini from Maldives holiday? Here's what it will cost you

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is having the best time in the Maldives. The actor jetted off to the island nation to celebrate her husband, Abhinav Shukla's birthday. She has been sharing stunning pictures from the holiday. One of Rubina's recent posts features her enjoying the island life while wearing a hot red bikini. If you wish to add the set to your beach collection, we have found the price details for you. Read on to know all about it.

Rubina shared pictures from her lunch date with Abhinav on one of the beaches of the Maldives on Instagram. She captioned the post, "A Lunch date like never before...the drop dead gorgeous view, just us on the Island...! Surreal." In the photos, she posed on the beach, enjoyed her lunch, collected shells, and more.

The hot red bikini set that Rubina chose for her 'lunch on the beach' is from the shelves of the clothing label Flirtatious India and will cost you less than ₹7k. She teamed the set with simple accessories and gave us styling tips on nailing a standout beach look. Scroll ahead to see all the pictures:

Rubina's beach look features a bikini top that came with a plunging neckline, broad straps, and a raised hem on the front. Flaunting her enviable curves, she teamed it with matching high-waist bottoms adorned with a metallic bronze buckle on the waistline.

If you wish to include the bikini set in your collection, we have some news for you. Called the Strawberry Field bikini, the clothing item is available on the Flirtatious India website and will cost you between ₹6,160- ₹6,720.

Rubina Dilaik's bikini set price. (flirtatious.in)

The actor wore the set with a printed scarf and tinted blue aviators. She tied her locks in a sleek top knot and rounded it off with glowing skin and a glossy lip shade.

What do you think of Rubina's look?

