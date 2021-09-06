Rubina Dilaik in silver embellished saree goes bold and sexy on Bigg Boss OTT sets

Bigg Boss 14 winner and television actor Rubina Dilaik arrived on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, during the Sunday Ka Vaar episode. The star made heads turn with her bold and sexy look in a stunning pre-draped saree for the shoot. She was spotted outside the sets of the reality show just before the shoot and left the fans swooning with her look.

With her immaculate finesse and awe-inspiring radiance, Rubina graced the Bigg Boss OTT sets in an alluring ensemble. She wore a silver silk-satin saree adorned with beauteous embellishments.

Rubina's drape is from the shelves of luxe womenswear label Seep Mahajan. Her ensemble combined the ethnic silhouette perfectly with contemporary elements, and we are sold. Scroll ahead and see for yourself how she styled the ethnic piece.

Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss OTT sets.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik stuns internet in ₹2k bodycon dress, fans call her gorgeous

Rubina wore a pre-draped silver-coloured saree for her appearance on an episode of Bigg Boss OTT. The six yards featured floral sequinned embellishments and patchwork on the pallu and the borders.

The 34-year-old star teamed the saree with a one-shoulder blouse decorated with patterned sequins and a sheer patch on the plunging sweetheart neckline. The dramatic pre-pleated pallu of Rubina's saree was attached with the blouse, thus flaunting her midriff.

Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss OTT sets.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Rubina accessorised her silk-satin saree with silver stone-studded drop earrings, a matching bracelet, rings, and silver pumps. She left her locks open and wore a silver embellished headband to complete the hairdo.

Glowing skin, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, nude pink lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and sharp contour rounded off Rubina's make-up with the saree.

Rubina is well known for her role in several popular TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 and later emerged as the winner of the season. The star is married to Abhinav Shukla.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter