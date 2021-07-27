Rubina Dilaik stretches it out with 'bae' Abhinav Shukla, fans say couple goals

Television star Rubina Dilaik's Instagram is a window to her life, where she often shares glimpses of her daily routine with her fans. These posts generally are a compilation of her fashionable looks and workout routine, comprising of yoga sessions. On Tuesday, July 27, Rubina took to Instagram to share pictures of herself doing couples yoga asanas with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner shared two pictures from their couples yoga session. She captioned the post, "Stretch it out bae bay," and, rightly so, because she and her 'bae' definitely nailed some serious stretches in the photos.

In the two pictures shared by the actress, Rubina is dressed in a black t-shirt and leggings while Abhinav wore a blue t-shirt and grey trousers.

In the first photo, Rubina and Abhinav, lovingly called 'Rubinav' by fans, practised acro-yoga. Abhinav rested on the ground with his knees and hands facing towards the ceiling to balance Rubina. She placed her hands on his knees, one foot on his palms and raised the other in the air to do the acro-pose. In the second photo, the duo stretched out their legs together to join both ends of their feet.

After Rubina shared the post, the couple received immense love from her fans, who filled the comments section with praises. It had more than 2.5 lakh likes, with some fans calling Rubina and Abhinav 'couple goals'. See some of the comments:

Doing yoga with someone you trust and are intimate with is a unique experience. Couples yoga helps in revitalising emotions and builds trust. It also sparks closeness by using touch, play, movement, and intimacy. It is a delightful way to explore a relationship, as it starts at the physical level and then builds up to the spiritual level.

Rubina and Abhinav were on the verge of divorce before joining Bigg Boss 14. However, they rebuilt their relationship on the show. Despite having their share of arguments, they stood by each other. Rubina won season 14 of the reality TV show.

