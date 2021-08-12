Rubina Dilaik stuns in black bikini and thigh-slit crochet cover, Abhinav Shukla comments

Television actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik has always been a mountain girl. However, one look at her latest Instagram posts, and you would know that she has been having the time of her life and going crazy with her husband Abhinav Shukla at the beach. The actor went on a holiday recently and has been posting several photos from the coastal location. It is her holiday wardrobe that we are taking cues from.

Recently, the television hottie shared a photo dump of her beach outing and served fashion goals wearing an all-black bikini. Even Abhinav was smitten by Rubina's look, and commented a fire and heart-eye emoticon on the post.

Sharing the pictures, Rubina captioned the post, "Jitni samandar ki gehrayi, utni mere armaanon ki oonchai." However, in the video's caption, she talked about her fear of water and how she overcomes it every time. She wrote, "Everytime I hide my fear of water, with a smile."

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik’s steamy look in aqua blue string bikini is summer beachwear goals

Slaying holiday fashion goals like a total fashionista, Rubina chose a black one-piece swimsuit. She chose a halter neck monokini that featured a gathered detail and a sweetheart neckline. The top part of the swimsuit was connected with a barely-there strap, accentuating the actor's curves.

Rubina teamed the black one-piece with a crocheted sleeveless cover-up with side thigh-high slits, nailing the most fashionable It-trend of 2021.

The actor styled her beach outfit with hoop earrings adorned with tassels, a middle-parted sleek bun and minimal dewy skin. Next time you are on a beach, take cues from Rubina and look summer-ready.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina is well known for her role in TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. She was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and emerged as the winner of the season.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter