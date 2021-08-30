Rubina Dilaik stuns internet in 2k sequin bodycon dress, fans call her gorgeous

Television hottie and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik took the internet by storm with her latest song Bheeg Jaunga by singer Stebin Ben. The actor features in the video of the musical number. She has also been sharing several glamorous looks from her shoot with fans. The latest pictures show Rubina wearing an embellished mini dress.

Rubina took to Instagram recently to post several pictures of herself wearing a full-sleeved bodycon mini dress on the sets of her latest song Bheeg Jaunga. After Rubina shared the images, her fans took to the comments section to praise her and called her queen.

Sharing the photos, Rubina wrote, "The hour of dedication and earnest will is the Golden Hour for me." Scroll down to see all the pictures.

Rubina chose an embellished mini from the shelves of Periwinkley Store for one of the scenes in the Bheeg Jaunga music video. The ensemble, adorned with patterned gold sequins on a black base, features a round neckline, padded shoulders and figure-hugging silhouette.

The actor teamed the dress with black strappy pumps, and for accessories, she chose statement-worthy rings and matching ear studs. She left her locks open in a side parting and styled them in defined curls.

Dewy skin accentuated with beaming highlighter, nude pink lip shade, shimmery eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner, and well-defined eyebrows rounded off Rubina's glam.

After Rubina shared the post, it garnered more than 2 lakh likes and several comments. A fan took to the comments section and called her "Queen," another wrote, "Gorgeous." Bheeg Jaunga singer Stebin Ben also reacted to the post. He wrote, "Rubina ji...killing it."

The dress, called Shoulder Padded Swirl Sequin Bodycon Dress, is currently available on the label's website. If you wish to buy the ensemble, it is worth ₹2,299.

Rubina is well known for her role in several popular TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 and later emerged as the winner of the season.

