Rubina Dilaik enjoys the rain in 999 co-ord set, don't miss Abhinav Shukla's comment

Television hottie and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik set the internet on fire after she shared several images of herself enjoying a beach holiday in a black halter-neck bikini. After serving us beachwear goals with her steamy look, the actor is back again slaying monsoon dressing in a bright yellow breezy co-ord set.

Rubina took to Instagram on Thursday, August 12, to share pictures of herself enjoying the rain. She wore a yellow halter-neck crop top with a pair of matching frilled shorts for the happy shoot. Her outfit will cost you less than ₹1k, but more on that later.

"Iss mausam mein tasveer khinchwa lo, bheegne k liye mat kehna bass (Click my pictures in this monsoon, but don't ask me to get wet)," Rubina captioned the post. Her husband, Abhinav Shukla, took to the comments section to leave an unmissable and cheeky reply. He wrote, "Ok."

For the rainy day shoot, Rubina wore a yellow co-ord set from the label, Periwinkley Store. She chose a backless halter-neck crop top featuring a gathered front and a dot mesh panel. A front tie detail gave it a breezy vibe.

The actor wore the top with matching frilled shorts, which also had the dotted mesh panel and drawstring detail. She accessorised her attire with a layered gold chain with pearls, a broad strap watch and stacked bracelets.

Open locks, nude lip shade, and minimal make-up rounded off Rubina's glam. If you wish to add her outfit to your collection, we have the price details. The co-ord set is available for ₹999.

The price of Rubina's ensemble.(periwinkleyshop.com)

Rubina is well known for her role in several popular TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 with her husband, Abhinav Shukla. The star later emerged as the winner of the season.

