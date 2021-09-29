Rubina Dilaik in stunning bikini set goes crazy with neon for Maldives vacay with Abhinav Shukla

TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is currently in vacation mode, which means anything crazy can happen. The star escaped to the Maldives with her husband, Abhinav Shukla, to celebrate his birthday and enjoy a romantic holiday. She has been sharing stunning pictures from the island nation. Today, giving us another glimpse into her holiday wardrobe, Rubina posted photos of herself wearing a printed neon bikini set.

Rubina shared several pictures of herself enjoying the white sandy beaches of the Maldives wearing a neon printed bikini set. The actor jumped around ecstatically, smiled unabashedly, and struck poses for the beach photoshoot.

Rubina captioned her post, "M on a vacation,you may see some craziness happening. @vakkarumaldives @travelwithjourneylabel #VakkaruMaldives #TravelWithJourneyLabel #JourneyLabel #YouAreSpecial." Scroll ahead to take a look at her beach OOTD.

Rubina chose a neon pink bikini top featuring a plunging neckline, embroidered floral patterns, metal hoops to hold the straps, and overlapping tie detail on the back. She teamed the top with a printed high-waist bikini bottom adorned with neon pink and green patches and a tropical print.

The 34-year-old television actor flaunted her toned midriff and her enviable curves in the bikini set. With open beach-ready tresses, broad-frame sunglasses, tiny hoop earrings and a bare face, Rubina enjoyed the beach outing.

Earlier, Rubina had flaunted her love for everything lace in another beach shoot. For the photos, she wore a bright yellow bikini top teamed with a grey printed sarong. The star also wore a multi-coloured straw hat. She tied her locks in a bun and wore a watch to complete the look.

Rubina and Abhinav jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate his birthday on September 27. The couple tied the knot in 2018. They were also contestants on Bigg Boss season 14, and Rubina later emerged as the winner of the season.

