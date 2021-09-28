Rubina Dilaik celebrates Abhinav Shukla's birthday in dreamy thigh-slit floral dress, fans are drooling

Television star and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik escaped to the Maldives to celebrate her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla's birthday in the island nation. The couple's pictures from the holiday are giving us wanderlust and couple goals. However, the icing on the cake is Rubina's travel wardrobe. Her latest photos in a thigh-high slit floral dress made our hearts skip a beat and will surely leave you drooling.

Rubina took to Instagram on Monday to share several pictures from her Maldivian holiday with Abhinav Shukla. She captioned her post, "What a welcome, what a celebration and ufff the surprises...you surely have planned @ashukla09 Best Birthday everrrrrrrr."

Rubina chose a floaty and dreamy floral maxi dress for the pictures. Her dress is the perfect beach look, and in case you need some inspiration for your next beach holiday, this is it. Take a look at Rubina's photos:

The maxi length dress features a plunging V neckline, cinched waist, and floral prints in red, blue, black and orange shades. The risque thigh-high slit on the front added a touch of glamour to the dreamy attire.

Rubina also made a case for statement sleeves with her simple ensemble as it came with billowy sleeves with ruffled details and arm-baring slits.

Rubina Dilaik in the Maldives.

Rubina styled her beach look by tying her locks in a sleek bun accessorised with a pretty flower and hair accessories. Black strappy sandals, rings, and tiny gold hoop earrings rounded off the accessories. Glowing skin, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks and shimmery eye shadow completed the star's glam picks.

After Rubina shared the photos on the gram, it instantly went viral, and fans filled the comments section praising the star. See some of the comments below:

Comments on Rubina Dilaik's post.

Rubina is well known for her role in several popular TV shows like Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 and later emerged as the winner of the season. The star is married to Abhinav Shukla.

