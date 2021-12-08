Loved Sara Ali Khan's green Banarasi silk brocade suit? Here's what it costs

Gearing up for the release of her upcoming romantic film, Atrangi Re, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has made the Tinsel Town stars dance to her tunes literally as she was seen shaking a leg to ‘Chaka Chak’ track with Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit Nene and other celebrities. Recently, her dance with Ranveer set the Internet on fire but it was her ethnic fashion in a green Banarasi silk brocade suit that has us hooked.

Taking to her social media handle, Sara shared a video where she was seen goofing with the '83 star in a garden as the AR Rahman composition played in the backdrop. The video featured Sara dolled up in a green Varanasi silk brocade 'Banswarar' kurta that sported an interplay of peacocks perched on floral motifs.

It was teamed with a pair of 'Khetri' pants that too came in green Varanasi silk brocade and sported an interplay of peacocks perched on floral motifs.. Sara layered it with a dark green sheer dupatta which had a golden border running along it to give it a rich look.

Completing her attire with a pair of golden juttis from Fizzy Goblet, Sara accessorised her look simply with a pair of golden earrings and a set of green and folden bangles. She left her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Sara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled in eyebrows. Sealing the ethnic deal with a tiny bindi, Sara was also seen entertaining her fans with her hilarious quiz session with Karan Johar.

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion label, Raw Mango, that boasts of creating new conversations in textile, culture and politics through a range of sarees, garments and objects. The green Varanasi silk kurta and pants originally costs ₹47,600 on the designer website.

Sara Ali Khan's green Varanasi silk kurta and pants from Raw Mango (rawmango.com)

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re also stars actors Dhanush and Akshay Kumar opposite Sara Ali Khan. It is scheduled to be released on December 24 this year.

