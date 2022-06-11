Loved Sara Ali Khan's sizzling look in denim co-ords at Abu Dhabi? It costs this

Laying the fashion cues for those who want to take the utilitarian classic into trend territory, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan rocked a sizzling look at Abu Dhabi during IIFA 2022, in denim co-ords and we are hooked. Leaving the fashion police smitten, Sara slew a denim-on-denim style in the sultry blue co-ord set for IIFA day look.

The pictures and videos flooding the Internet ever since, show the diva taking a ‘uniform’ approach to dressing without compromising a fashionable look by opting for muted style. Sara was featured donning a washed Tencel denim shirt that came with a regular fit, double collar, studded details on collar, volume sleeves with snap button opening, studded cuff and front opening with placket and snap buttons.

Pairing it with a black tank top inside, Sara teamed the blue denim shirt with a pair of matching washed Tencel denim shorts that came with an elasticated waistband with pleated details and sported side pockets along with a waist band with belt. She aced the minimalist fashion of neutrals which are wardrobe mainstays, despite their subdued palette and slew a fuss-free approach to achieve an effortlessly svelte look.

Sara Ali Khan in Abu Dhabi for IIFA 2022 (Elevate Promotions)

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Sara completed her look with a pair of silver sneakers and accessorised her attire with a pair of black sunglasses.

The co-ord set is credited to Indian fashion label, Mellowdrama, that boasts of prêt wear and includes pure fabrics with easy fits, contemporary cuts, fine embroideries, quirky embellishments, statement sleeves, ruffles, denim details, pearls, beads and crystals. The blue Tencel denim co-ords originally costs ₹15,000 on the designer website.

Sara Ali Khan's blue Tencel denim co-ord set from Mellowdrama (mellowdrama.co.in)

Co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.