Madhuri Dixit in backless kurti and sharara set is a beauty in black, see pics

Madhuri Dixit is a legend celebrated equally for her iconic roles in the Indian film industry and dancing prowess. Apart from that, the actor has also won hearts with her timeless sartorial picks that carry a classic appeal. The actor has a penchant for ethnic ensembles, be it sarees, lehengas or anarkalis, in which she always manages to leave her followers stunned. And her recent look is proof of that.

Madhuri Dixit recently shared several beauteous pictures of herself from a photoshoot on Instagram. The Kalank actor looked striking in black, turning the shade into one of our favourite summer colours once again. She wore an elegant embroidered suit in a contemporary silhouette for the shoot.

The 54-year-old star’s ensemble was a kurti and sharara set. The intricately embroidered kurti featured a plunging square neckline and backless detailing. The sleeves and the front panel were adorned with floral patterns done in thread work and sequins. The quirky element here was that the kurti only had a front panel, unlike a traditional one.

Madhuri teamed the kurti with a pair of flared sharara pants embellished with sequins and mirror work all over on the hemline. A zari black dupatta with pearl gota borders completed the attire.

To accessorise the ethnic look, Madhuri wore silver bangles, a statement ring, matching drop earrings and a feather-adorned hairband. She tied her locks in a messy ponytail.

For make-up, the actor opted for berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, on-fleek eyebrows, mascara on the lashes, a light hint of blush on the cheeks, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes and subtle shimmery smoky eye shadow.

Bollywood’s favourite stylist, Ami Patel, styled Madhuri’s traditional look that carried alluring modernistic elements.

On the professional front, Madhuri will be debuting in the digital world with the Netflix series, Finding Anamika.

