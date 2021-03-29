Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Madhuri Dixit in hand-embroidered green lehenga-choli is as beauteous as it gets
fashion

Madhuri Dixit in hand-embroidered green lehenga-choli is as beauteous as it gets

Madhuri Dixit recently took to her Instagram and shared stunning images of herself in a beautiful green lehenga-choli set and took our breath away.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Madhuri Dixit in sage green lehenga(Instagram/stylebyami)

For the shooting of the latest episode of Dance Deewane, Madhuri Dixit wore a beautiful green lehenga-choli set and might we add, she looked absolutely breathtaking. The Dhak-Dhak girl is a true-blue fashionista and looks good in everything, however, there is something special about the actor in a traditional outfit that creates sartorial magic and these recent pictures are proof of that.

The aforementioned images show the actor wearing a sage green lehenga from the shelves of the homegrown brand Torani. The stunning choli featured white hand embroidery that added a traditional touch to the modern piece. Madhuri teamed it with a flowy A-line lehenga which also featured similar heavy hand embroidery. To complete her attire, the actor carried a matching dupatta draped on one shoulder.

Madhuri went with a statement diamond and emerald drop necklace to accessorise her look and teamed with a pair of matching earrings and a cocktail ring. She added a romantic vibe to the ensemble by letting her slightly wavy side-parted hair down. The actor even kept her glam simple and her signature look consisted of a subtle smokey eyeshadow teamed with on-point eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush along with a plum glossy lip shade and lots of highlighter. She shared the images on Instagram with the caption, “Go green (sic),” along with a couple of heart emoticons.

Check out the other times Madhuri Dixit stole our breaths away while donning a traditional outfit:

On the work front, she was last seen on the screen in the 2019 release Kalank in which she shared screen space with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt. Madhuri is also currently shooting for the third season of Dance Deewane. She co-judges the reality show with Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande.

