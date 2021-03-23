Madhuri Dixit looks like epitome of ‘nazakat’ in silk top, pink Parsi Gara skirt
- Madhuri Dixit Nene slays bohemian luxury style in a pink skirt featuring Parsi Gara embroidery or ‘painting in threads’, teamed with a silk blouse and we can’t wait to add the contemporary silhouette to our summer closet | Check pictures and history of Parsi Gara inside
The traditional Gara embroidery came to India when the Parsis would travel from the country to China for trade and bring back commodities that could be richly traded with the British. It is believed that during one of their returns on a ship to India, a Parsi trader brought back a new kind of artistic embroidery from China which was targeted to the European market for its realistic depiction of flora and fauna.
Newly settled in Bombay, the Parsis used the heavily embroidered swatches to turn them into sarees and adopted the Gara sarees as their signature sartorial attire. Roughly between 1910 and 1930s, Parsi Gara enjoyed its golden period.
Flaunting the same style but in a contemporary silhouette, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit recently flooded the Internet with her pictures in a parsi gara skirt and looked like the epitome of “nazakat”. Dolling up in her fashionable best, the diva slew the bohemian luxury style sporting Parsi Gara embroidery or ‘painting in threads’ and we can’t wait to add the ravishing look to our summer closet.
Taking to her social media handle, Madhuri shared a slew of pictures featuring her donning a cream-coloured silk blouse teamed with a pink lehenga or skirt that featured intricate motifs layered in craft traditions.
Made of silk crepe fabric, the pink lehenga set came with Parsi gara embroidery highlighted with cutdana and sequin highlights on nawaz jaal. As for the silk buttoned-down shirt, Madhuri styled it with rolled up sleeves and added a pop of colour to it with a green stoned statement neckpiece.
Accessorising her look further with a pair of earrings and a finger ring, Madhuri pulled back her beautiful tresses into a half clutch hairstyle. Wearing a dab of rose pink lipstick, Madhuri amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, filled-in eyebrows and smokey eyes makeup that included kohl-lined eyes and black eyeliner streaks.
Completing her look with a pair of metallic heels, Madhuri captioned the pictures with fireworks and star emojis while one picture was simply captioned, “Nazakat (sic).”The diva was styled by style strategist and style architect Ami Patel.
Madhuri’s Parsi Gara skirt is credited to Indian fashion label Patine that boasts of merging artisanal heritage crafts with contemporary silhouette in its ready to wear, festive or bridal couture collections for the style-conscious, discerning woman who are aware of the trends but do not rely on them. The jewellery she donned are from Anmol Jewellers and Tvisha Jewlz Himanshu Khunteta.
Madhuri Dixit looks like epitome of ‘nazakat’ in silk top, pink Parsi Gara skirt
- Madhuri Dixit Nene slays bohemian luxury style in a pink skirt featuring Parsi Gara embroidery or ‘painting in threads’, teamed with a silk blouse and we can’t wait to add the contemporary silhouette to our summer closet | Check pictures and history of Parsi Gara inside
Mouni Roy slays an uber hot silhouette in a sultry power midi bodycon dress
- Mouni Roy sets the Internet on fire as she aces gen-Z style with her sizzling avatar in a smoking hot power midi bodycon dress and these pictures are proof
Swara Bhasker flaunts ‘tootie-frootie’ look in ₹3.8 lakh lehenga at Lucknow
- Swara Bhasker paints Lucknow multicoloured with sizzling and effortless silhouette in hand embroidered resham and mirror work lehenga set for ‘real Veere Di Wedding’ and we can’t help but swoon over and take fashion cues from these sartorially elegant pictures, to slay at our next ethnic event
Kareena Kapoor is the queen of post maternity fashion, proof in pics
- Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been slaying the post maternity looks. Be it a dress or an animal print co-ord set, the fashionista looks great in everything.
The ongoing FDCI Stockroom elicits a thrilling response
Athiya Shetty turns showstopper in athleisure lehenga choli and jacket at LFW
- At the recently held Lakme Fashion Week, designer Payal Singhal showed what an amalgamation between athelisure and traditional Indian outfits would look like and actor Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for her in a stunning lehenga-choli set with a twist of lounge wear.
Priyanka Chopra is elegance personified in ₹1.5 lakh one-shoulder jumpsuit
- Priyanka Chopra recently had a heart-to-heart with the renowned host Oprah Winfrey. For the interview, Priyanka wore a beautiful powder blue bodycon jumpsuit and looked breathtaking.
Deepika Padukone in ₹90k green leather pants-crop top is as sassy as it gets
- Deepika Padukone posted an image of herself wearing a gorgeous green outfit and made her fans crave for Alphonso mangoes with her caption on Instagram. Seen yet?
Day 5: Gender fluidity and nonconformist minimalism rule
Tahira Kashyap flaunts ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look with 'ripped jeans' sarcasm
- Tahira Kashyap takes a jibe at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s 'ripped jeans' remark with her sizzling ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look and the Internet is on fire
Blurring gender identities
LFW 2021: Hina Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in Manish Malhotra lehenga
- Hina Khan adds to the dazzling sartorial affair at Mumbai’s Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in a bling pastel lehenga from 'dream designer' Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection and we can’t take our eyes off her | Check pictures inside
Malaika Arora pairs jeans with ₹47k crop top, shows how to elevate casual look
- For a recent night out with son, Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora opted to wear a pair of casual jeans and make it evening appropriate by teaming it with a delicate crop top and statement jewellery.