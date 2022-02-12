Madhuri Dixit puts sultry spin on 15k black bodycon dress for The Fame Game trailer launch: Internet says 'Queen'

Actor Madhuri Dixit is all set to make her debut in the web-series space with her new project, The Fame Game. The trailer of the upcoming Netflix show was released recently, and for the occasion, the actor slipped into a black bodycon dress in vegan leather. The star added a sultry touch to her styling game with this look, giving her fans a never-before-seen fashion avatar of herself.

Madhuri took to Instagram to post several photos of herself dressed in a black midi-length ensemble that made a strong case for vegan fashion. The star wore the dress, styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, for the trailer launch of The Fame Game. "There's always something about a black dress," she captioned the post. If you loved Madhuri's look, you are not alone. Keep scrolling to know more about it, including the price details.

Madhuri's vegan leather dress is from the shelves of the clothing label House Of CB - a favourite of many film industry divas. It comes in a timeless black tone and features a fully corseted bodice to give a cinching silhouette that skimmed the actor's curves beautifully down through the midi skirt. The spaghetti straps and the square neckline completed the design elements.

Keeping it ultra classy and chic, Madhuri complimented the midi ensemble with pointy black embellished heels for a top to toe tonal vibe. The star chose striking gold accessories to round off the look - gold hoop earrings and statement rings.

Madhuri Dixit keeps it ultra classy and chic in vegan leather dress.

Side parted open tresses styled in beach waves, glossy mauve lip shade, dewy base make-up, blushed glow, mascara on the lashes, and smoky eye shadow completed the glam picks.

If you wish to add this dress to your collection, we have found the price details for you. It is called the Luanne Black Vegan Leather Corset Midi, and buying it will cost you ₹15,295 (GBP 149).

Madhuri Dixit's black vegan leather dress. (houseofcb.com)

After Madhuri shared the photos, many of her followers like Farah Khan Kunder, Lilly Singh, Mouni Roy and more were left smitten by the star's styling game and even took to the comments section to express the same.

Meanwhile, The Fame Game also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Mulay, and Muskkaan Jaferi. The show, directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, will begin streaming on Netflix from February 25.

