Urmila Matondkar to Kajol: The OG beauties of Bollywood dazzle at Manish Malhotra's Mijwan show. Watch

Bollywood celebrities attended Manish Malhotra's grand 15-year celebration of Mijwan in Mumbai on Saturday, September 26. Closed by Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, the fashion showcase saw many stars in the front row, including the OG beauties of Bollywood, including Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Kajol, and Shilpa Shetty, among others.

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Also Read | Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal set the ramp on fire as showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan show. Watch

Here's decoding what these starlets wore to the show:

Madhuri Dixit

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{{^usCountry}} Madhuri Dixit attended Manish Malhotra's showcase in a chikankari saree with an ivory base, beautifully accentuated with intricate hand embroidery, sequin work, and ombre patterns done in light blue, pink and green hues. She styled the look with an embellished blouse, diamond earrings, matching bangles, a statement ring, and an embellished clutch, all complemented with loose, wavy tresses and striking makeup. Urmila Matondkar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhuri Dixit attended Manish Malhotra's showcase in a chikankari saree with an ivory base, beautifully accentuated with intricate hand embroidery, sequin work, and ombre patterns done in light blue, pink and green hues. She styled the look with an embellished blouse, diamond earrings, matching bangles, a statement ring, and an embellished clutch, all complemented with loose, wavy tresses and striking makeup. Urmila Matondkar {{/usCountry}}

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Urmila Matondkar looked lovely as always at Manish Malhotra's Mijwan showcase in a beige-and-gold ensemble, featuring a sequin-embellished thigh-length blouse and a chic beige chiffon skirt with intricate patterns. The exaggerated sleeves, scalloped hem, scoop neckline, and shimmering sequins elevated the dress's look. Urmila balanced it all with statement earrings, a stylish watch, rings, and striking glam.

Kajol

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Kajol attended the Mijwan show in a pink sequinned saree, a statement ensemble associated with the designer himself. She wore a light pink drape decked with intricate, shimmering embellishments. A stylish silk blouse, diamond earrings, matching bangles, side-parted loose tresses, and minimal makeup rounded off the styling.

Shilpa Shetty

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Shilpa Shetty stole the show at the showcase in an ivory look that plays with the concept of a sharara and Indian salwar kameez, giving them a modern, elegant twist. Her ensemble features intricate chikankari embroidery, adding that touch of Indian craftsmanship. It features a sweetheart neckline, a bandeau-style blouse paired with an ivory, see-through chiffon drape emulating a dupatta, and flared pants. Loose tresses, striking glam, and statement earrings completed the look.

About Manish Malhotra's Mijwan show

Manish Malhotra celebrated 15 years of Mijwan, his high-fashion collection which is a tribute to traditional Chikankari embroidery, created in partnership with the Mijwan Welfare Society—an NGO founded by the late Kaifi Azmi and championed by his daughter and actor Shabana Azmi.

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This year, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen together in Love & War along with Ranbir Kapoor, turned showstoppers for the designer.

While Alia wore a chikankari embroidered sequin saree with a veil and diamond jewels, Vicky complemented her in a midnight blue and ivory sherwani set along with diamond jewels.