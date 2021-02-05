Madhuri, Kiara, Samantha, Tara: Bollywood divas stun in Arpita Mehta designs

Ace Bollywood couturier Arpita Mehta has not only dressed celebrities including A-listers like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Samantha Prabhu, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Tara Sutaria, Athiya Shetty and Vaani Kapoor, but she is also now releasing a coffee table book, The Mirror. The book spans the designer's journey in the fashion industry and according to a released statement, The Mirror "is a book of many moods of fashion. It is a reflection of the moods spanning the decade long journey of fashion label, Arpita Mehta. It brings together an entourage of a few of our industry’s most talented and beautiful women, to celebrate the brand’s remarkable journey." The designer also shared images of celebrities wearing couture pieces from the label including Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Samantha Akkineni Prabhu, Athiya Shetty, Malaika Arora, with compliments either for the muse or the designer.

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit being one of the known faces to be dressed in the label, the designer shared the actor's images in a gorgeous saree with the caption, "Her grace resonates in anything and everything she does. Madhuri ma'am has always been one of my most favourite actors through the years — and she always will be."

South starlet Samantha Akkineni Prabhu was also seen on the designers feed in a cream blouse, cape and garara combo with pale blue threadwork all over. Samantha was quoted as saying in the caption, "I like how Arpita’s creations do all the talking. And that’s what I love about fashion, when I can express myself without having to say anything!"

Kiara Advani, who was dressed in a lovely yellow number by the designer is aparently someone Arpita Mehta loves dressing up. The images of Kiara were captioned, "Her charm, wit and energy is contagious. From her style sensibilities to all her skills — from dancing to acting and beyond... I for one love dressing her up."

Tara Sutaria also stunned in a dreamy white lehenga and choli with multi-coloured stripes all over as she sat by the water, she explained how the designer reminded her of the gypsy in everyone, "Arpita reminds me of the gypsy in all of us. The outfits I have worn have always oozed a bohemian spirit that every girl has inside her."

Athiya Shetty looked sultry in a black long jacket with heavy multi-coloured embroidery all over. Speaking about how she felt in Arpita's clothes, the caption quoted Athiya, "I think the key is to feel like you’re wearing the outfit and not the other way around. And when I wear an Arpita Mehta I instantly feel confident and strong!"

The Mirror has been curated by the fashion designer herself, while the writing and editing has been done by Kinjal Vora and art directed and put together by Tarana Sheth Sabharwal.