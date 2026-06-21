Maharashtra CM wife Amruta Fadnavis joins Shahid Kapoor for Yoga Day event, daughter Divija Fadnavis steals spotlight
Shahid Kapoor joined Amruta Fadnavis and Divija at a Yoga Day event in Mumbai. While fitness was the focus, Divija's stylish appearance also gained attention.
International Day of Yoga 2026 was celebrated with enthusiasm at Divyaj Foundation's Yoga Day celebration held at DOME, SVP Stadium, Worli, on June 21, where actor Shahid Kapoor joined Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis and their daughter Divija Fadnavis for a morning dedicated to fitness and wellness.
The event saw hundreds of participants come together to perform yoga and promote healthy living. Shahid known for his disciplined fitness regime, actively participated in the session and interacted with attendees, adding star power to the celebration. However, it was Divija who stole the show with her stylish look. Let’s take a closer look at who wore what. (Also read: ‘90% people fail this test’: Bhagyashree shares simple fitness tests to check your ‘real age’ on International Yoga Day )
Stars at Yoga Day event in Mumbai
For the event, Shahid kept his look understated yet stylish in a fitted black T-shirt paired with relaxed black trousers and sporty sneakers. His casual athleisure ensemble perfectly complemented the fitness-focused atmosphere of the gathering.
Amruta Fadnavisstood out in a vibrant green activewear set that reflected the spirit of the occasion. Keeping her look simple and practical, she embraced comfort while participating in the yoga activities.{{/usCountry}}
Amruta Fadnavisstood out in a vibrant green activewear set that reflected the spirit of the occasion. Keeping her look simple and practical, she embraced comfort while participating in the yoga activities.{{/usCountry}}
However, it was Divija Fadnavis who caught eyes at the venue. The youngster looked effortlessly chic in a lavender zip-up workout jacket paired with black leggings. Wearing her long hair loose and opting for minimal accessories, Divija struck a balance between sporty and stylish, becoming one of the most talked-about attendees at the event.
Divija Fadnavis on yoga{{/usCountry}}
However, it was Divija Fadnavis who caught eyes at the venue. The youngster looked effortlessly chic in a lavender zip-up workout jacket paired with black leggings. Wearing her long hair loose and opting for minimal accessories, Divija struck a balance between sporty and stylish, becoming one of the most talked-about attendees at the event.
Divija Fadnavis on yoga{{/usCountry}}
Speaking to PTI on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Divija Fadnavis highlighted the significance of yoga as an integral part of India's cultural heritage. “I'm very happy to be here, celebrating with the Divyaj Foundation. I think it's really important for us to remember where yoga came from. This day may be international, but it's a big day for our country because yoga is Indian. It's something that has come from our ancestors. As we remember to do yoga every single day, we should also remember our roots and our dharma,” she said.
About International Yoga Day 2026
International Day of Yoga 2026 was observed on June 21 under the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing,’ highlighting yoga’s role in promoting physical vitality, mental well-being, and independence across all stages of life. The theme emphasizes how regular yoga practice can support healthy ageing by improving flexibility, balance, strength, mobility, and emotional resilience, making it an accessible wellness tool for people of all ages.
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