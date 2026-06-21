Maharashtra CM wife Amruta Fadnavis joins Shahid Kapoor for Yoga Day event, daughter Divija Fadnavis steals spotlight

International Day of Yoga 2026 was celebrated with enthusiasm at Divyaj Foundation's Yoga Day celebration held at DOME, SVP Stadium, Worli, on June 21, where actor Shahid Kapoor joined Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis and their daughter Divija Fadnavis for a morning dedicated to fitness and wellness.

Divija Fadnavis shines in chic workout look at International Yoga Day celebration.(Instagram)

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The event saw hundreds of participants come together to perform yoga and promote healthy living. Shahid known for his disciplined fitness regime, actively participated in the session and interacted with attendees, adding star power to the celebration. However, it was Divija who stole the show with her stylish look. Let’s take a closer look at who wore what. (Also read: ‘90% people fail this test’: Bhagyashree shares simple fitness tests to check your ‘real age’ on International Yoga Day )

Stars at Yoga Day event in Mumbai

For the event, Shahid kept his look understated yet stylish in a fitted black T-shirt paired with relaxed black trousers and sporty sneakers. His casual athleisure ensemble perfectly complemented the fitness-focused atmosphere of the gathering.

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{{^usCountry}} Amruta Fadnavisstood out in a vibrant green activewear set that reflected the spirit of the occasion. Keeping her look simple and practical, she embraced comfort while participating in the yoga activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amruta Fadnavisstood out in a vibrant green activewear set that reflected the spirit of the occasion. Keeping her look simple and practical, she embraced comfort while participating in the yoga activities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, it was Divija Fadnavis who caught eyes at the venue. The youngster looked effortlessly chic in a lavender zip-up workout jacket paired with black leggings. Wearing her long hair loose and opting for minimal accessories, Divija struck a balance between sporty and stylish, becoming one of the most talked-about attendees at the event. Divija Fadnavis on yoga {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it was Divija Fadnavis who caught eyes at the venue. The youngster looked effortlessly chic in a lavender zip-up workout jacket paired with black leggings. Wearing her long hair loose and opting for minimal accessories, Divija struck a balance between sporty and stylish, becoming one of the most talked-about attendees at the event. Divija Fadnavis on yoga {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking to PTI on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Divija Fadnavis highlighted the significance of yoga as an integral part of India's cultural heritage. “I'm very happy to be here, celebrating with the Divyaj Foundation. I think it's really important for us to remember where yoga came from. This day may be international, but it's a big day for our country because yoga is Indian. It's something that has come from our ancestors. As we remember to do yoga every single day, we should also remember our roots and our dharma,” she said.

About International Yoga Day 2026

International Day of Yoga 2026 was observed on June 21 under the theme ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing,’ highlighting yoga’s role in promoting physical vitality, mental well-being, and independence across all stages of life. The theme emphasizes how regular yoga practice can support healthy ageing by improving flexibility, balance, strength, mobility, and emotional resilience, making it an accessible wellness tool for people of all ages.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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