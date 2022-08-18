Malaika Arora and Gauri Khan are the best-dressed divas in chic looks at a bash with Arjun Kapoor, and more stars

Last night, many celebrities stepped out in Mumbai to attend a bash hosted by one of Bollywood's best-dressed hotties, Malaika Arora. The event was attended by a host of stars, including Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, Gauri Khan, sister Amrita Arora and her family, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sophie Choudry, and more. Malaika turned up at her party with her glam game on in a stunning orange shimmering mini dress. Her ensemble is a perfect party look for days you want to make a head-turning statement. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures from the occasion.

On Wednesday night, many stars stepped out in Mumbai to attend Malaika Arora's bash. The paparazzi also attended the event and clicked the celebrities who arrived at the occasion in glamorous fits. Soon, the pictures and videos from the occasion started going viral on social media. While all the stars turned up at the occasion in their best party looks, we especially loved Malaika and Gauri's fits. While Malaika wore an orange mini dress, Gauri Khan made a statement in a black bodycon midi dress. See their pictures below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora proves she is the forever fashion icon in sultry thigh-slit gown)

Malaika Arora chose an orange dress featuring full-length sleeves, padded shoulders, bodycon fitting accentuating her curves, a side pleated addition, sequinned embellishments, and a mini hem length. She paired it with a black mini top handle bag, statement rings, black pointed stilettos, a pulled-back hairdo, glossy coral-hued lip shade, shimmering eye shadow, black winged eyeliner, on-fleek brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring.

Malaika Arora serves a glamorous look in an orange-coloured mini dress. (HT photo/Varinder Chawla)

Gauri Khan, on the other hand, chose a simple yet jaw-dropping black midi dress for the occasion. It features spaghetti straps, a wide neckline with a sheer panel, and a bodycon fitting accentuating her figure. For the accessories, Gauri chose silver kitten heels, an emerald necklace, matching rings, and a bracelet, and for the glam picks, she went with winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and dewy skin.

Gauri Khan poses for the paparazzi at the event. (HT photo/Varinder Chawla)

Lastly, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper for Malaika's event in a brick red blazer, printed blush pink button-down shirt, and black pants. He styled the outfit with black dress shoes, red-tinted aviators, a metal strap watch, a rugged beard, and a back-swept hairdo.

Arjun Kapoor attends a star-studded event hosted by Malaika Arora. (HT photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are dating each other. They made their relationship official in 2019.