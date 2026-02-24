Malaika Arora at 52 has never looked this lovely in pretty floral maxi dress as she exits her restaurant in Mumbai

When it comes to her sartorial choices, Malaika Arora never shies away from experimenting with her looks; her style ranges from athleisure wear for her gym routine to designer dresses for red carpet appearances, and from breezy dresses and kurta sets for globetrotting. For this outing, she picked a pretty dress from her closet, and she has never looked this lovely.

Malaika Arora was clicked by paparazzi on February 23 as she exited her restaurant in Bandra , Mumbai. For the occasion, the 52-year-old star slipped into a stunning floral maxi dress. Let's decode her look:

Paparazzi captured Malaika exiting her restaurant, Scarlett House, which she runs with her son Arhaan Khan. The full-length dress features broad shoulder straps, a plunging U-neckline, a sleeveless design, ruched detailing on the back, a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuates her curves, a flowy skirt, and an ankle-length hem.

The styling The bright pink floral pattern on the white backdrop of the dress adds a romantic touch to Malaika's ensemble. It is a perfect sartorial pick for a casual date night with your friends or beau, or you can even wear it to the beach. Malaika accessorised it with wine red-coloured strappy stilettos, gold rings, and statement earrings.

Malaika styled the ensemble with minimal yet striking glam. She opted for darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, shimmery pink eye shadow, glossy bright pink lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, a winged eyeliner, and beaming highlighter on the contours. Lastly, her silky tresses, left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft waves, rounded off the look.

About Malaika Arora Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan kickstarted their new restaurant, Scarlett House, in Bandra’s Pali Village in November 2024. Their eatery is housed in a quaint 90-year-old Indo-Portuguese bungalow in Bandra that blends old-world charm with rustic simplicity. Take a look inside the restaurant here.

On the personal front, Malaika was earlier married to actor-film producer Arbaaz Khan. They were married from 1998 to 2017. Arhaan Khan is Malaika and Arbaaz's son. After their divorce, Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018. They parted ways a few years ago.

On the work front, Malaika has featured in several Bollywood songs as well as single songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Kaal Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti, and Aap Jaisa Koi, among many others. She has also been a judge on Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model, and India's Best Dancer.