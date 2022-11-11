Malaika Arora's bralette, blazer and distressed jeans look with chic boots is your winter fashion inspiration right here
Malaika Arora wore a bralette, distressed denim jeans and a blazer to enjoy an outing in Mumbai. The star teamed the ensemble with chic boots that elevated her ensemble and served us the perfect winter fashion inspiration. Check out the pictures and video inside.
If you have followed Malaika Arora's style evolution, at this point, you should not doubt the fact that the star can easily transform any casual look into an It-girl fashion moment. Malaika always makes it a point to step out in her sartorial best, whether attending an event or just a casual night out. The star's latest look for visiting a restaurant in Mumbai backs our statement. She slipped into a hot bralette, distressed denim jeans, and a blazer teamed with chic boots for the outing - serving fans with the perfect winter fashion inspiration. Keep scrolling to find more details of Malaika's fit and steal tips from her style book.
Malaika Arora serves winter fashion inspiration
On Thursday night, Malaika Arora stepped out into the city to enjoy a dinner date at a restaurant. The paparazzi clicked Malaika outside the eatery joint, and soon, the pictures and videos started circulating on social media. For the occasion, Malaika chose a brown bralette styled with jeans, a blazer and statement-worthy accessories. It is a perfect pick for your dinner-date wardrobe during the colder season. You could either style it like Malaika or add your own twists. Check out the snippets from the outing below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora is the ultimate fitness fashion diva in printed sports bra and shorts)
Malaika's OOTD (outfit of the day) features a mocha brown-coloured bralette with a plunging wide neckline highlighting her décolletage, spaghetti straps, and a midriff-revealing cropped hem length. She completed her outfit with high-waisted denim jeans in a light blue shade and a white blazer.
While the denim jeans have folded hem, distressed details on the front and a wide-leg fitting, the double-breasted blazer come with notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full sleeves and an open front.
For the accessories, Malaika chose a statement-worthy chain-link choker necklace, a tan top-handle shoulder bag, a matching leather belt, and heeled boots that completely elevated the outfit. In the end, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, centre-parted messy bun, nude lip shade and glowing skin rounded off the glam picks.
What do you think of Malaika's outfit?