Malaika Arora dazzles at Kapil Sharma show in Manish Malhotra's sequins saree

From cocktail parties to festive outings, Manish Malhotra's sarees have a fanbase of their own for their quintessential traditional look, fusion styles in vibrant colours, statement prints and detailed embellishments and no one looks more steamy in them than Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. Her stylist recently shared her sizzling look in Manish Malhotra's multi sequins forest green saree that not only amped up the glam quotient this wedding season but also set the mercury soaring at the Kapil Sharma show.

The pictures featured the diva donning the six yards of elegance and fans could not keep calm. The saree came in a dazzling hue of multi-shaded self sequins embroidery.

Malaika paired it with a simple and plain cut sleeves forest green blouse that came with a plunging neckline to add to the oomph factor and a green in-skirt. Leaving her silky brown tresses open down her back in side-parted hairstyle, Malaika accessorised the look with a chain-link neckpiece, a silver necklace, a bracelet and finger rings from Ambrus and Anaqa by Nishant Tulsiani.

Wearing a dab of brown lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, Malaika amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, Malaika set saree lovers and fashion enthusiasts in general, on frenzy.

The saree is credited to Indian luxury designer Manish Malhotra’s eponymous label that boasts of bringing inimitable aesthetics to costume design and redefining fashion. The multi sequins forest green saree originally costs ₹1,35,000 on the designer website.

Malaika Arora's multi sequins forest green saree from Manish Malhotra (manishmalhotra.in)

Malaika Arora was styled by celebrity fashion stylists Maneka Harisinghani, Shubhra Sharma and Chintan Shah.

