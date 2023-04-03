Malaika Arora drops the ultimate date-night look in a risque thigh-high slit dress for an outing. All pics, video

After serving high-octane glamour at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala in a Rahul Mishra heavily-embellished bodysuit with her partner Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai last night in an elegant and simple one-shoulder dress. Malaika looked gorgeous in the double-toned thigh-high slit ensemble and dropped the ultimate date-night look. Malaika's pick is a must-have if you are searching for a chic outfit to help you woo your partner or make a lasting impression on a dinner date with your girlfriends. Keep scrolling to read our download on Malaika's sartorial choice for the outing and how she styled it.

Malaika Arora drops the ultimate date-night look in a risque thigh-high slit dress. (HT PHOTO/Varinder Chawla)

On Sunday night, Malaika Arora stepped out into the bay with her friends and family for a dinner date. The paparazzi clicked Malaika arriving outside a restaurant, getting out of her car and greeting the media before going inside. The video and pictures from her outing made it to social media and showed her dressed in the thigh-high slit ensemble. The floor-sweeping maxi dress showed off her legs and the killer peep-toe high heels she wore, but it's safe to say that a classic number like hers would match just as well with comfortable flats as it would with a pair of summery wedges. See the photos inside.

Malaika Arora's dress comes in a shimmering rust and ice-blue shade and features a one-shoulder neckline, a flowy silhouette, a risqué thigh-high slit on the front, and a floor-sweeping train on the back. She wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, including stacked gold bracelets, rings, a check-printed leather top handle bag, and strappy brown block high heels.

In the end, Malaika chose a centre-parted sleek bun, darkened brows, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, rose-tinted glossy lips, blushed cheekbones, dewy base, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

