Malaika Arora, in a red sequin dress, is a total smokeshow. Pics inside

Malaika Arora is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From casual ensembles to festive attires to slaying it like a queen in a formal pantsuit, Malaika’s fashion snippets are proof that she is the ultimate fashion queen. The actor can do it all and more. Malaika's sequin sarees for festive evenings top the charts of being her fans’ favourite. The actor, with the pictures, keep reminding her fans to upgrade their fashion game and raise the bar higher. The actor’s athleisure tales are equally noteworthy. Malaika' who is a yoga enthusiast, is regularly photographed by paparazzi outside her yoga studio, where she slays fitness fashion in stunning athleisure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora’s stunning athleisure is perfect for the Wednesday workout

Malaika, on Thursday, made our midweek better with a set of pictures of herself from one of her fashion photoshoots. The actor, who is currently starring in the web series Moving In With Malaika, streaming on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, gave us major fashion queen vibes with her recent pictures. Malaika, for the photoshoot, played muse to fashion designer Naeem Khan and picked a sequined red short dress from the shelves of the fashion designer. Malaika's red sequin dress came with a plunging neckline, full sleeves, and featured geometric patterns in shades of black, grey and yellow. The actor wore the ensemble as it hugged her shape and showed off her curves perfectly. Malaika completed her look in fishnet stockings as she posed for the pictures and raised the oomph quotient on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika further accessorised her look for the day in shiny black stilettos from the house of Christian Louboutin. Styled by fashion stylist Maneka Hari Singhani, Malaika wore her tresses open in sofy wavy curls with a side part as she posed for the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist Meghna Butani, Malaika opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Malaika aced the look to perfection.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}