Malaika Arora in off-shoulder bodycon dress and bold red lips steals the show at an event in US: All pics inside

Fitness enthusiast and fashionista Malaika Arora is travelling around the United States Of America for the past few weeks, and her time there has served us with some incredible looks. The star, who is dating Arjun Kapoor, began her journey by visiting her son Arhaan Khan in New York City. Then, she also explored the Big Apple, nailed fashionable street-style looks, stole the show at events in smoking hot midi dresses, and gorged on delicious food at restaurants. Now, new photos of Malaika dressed in a hot red dress, styled with bold red lips, is going viral on Instagram. It served us with an incredible fashion moment.

Malaika took to Instagram stories to share several photos of herself dressed in the stunning all-red look. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri styled the star, and she wore it for an event in Atlanta, USA. The ensemble is a perfect pick for a romantic date night or a fancy dinner outing with your beau, so don't forget to take styling tips. Meanwhile, scroll ahead to see Malaika's glamorous photos.

Malaika Arora serves an exquisite look in red bodycon dress.

Malaika chose a calf-length dress for her appearance at the Atlanta event. It comes in a romantic red shade with an off-the-shoulder neckline, bodycon silhouette accentuating her hourglass frame, full sleeves, and barely-there straps to keep the ensemble in place. The star accessorised it with simple accessories, including dainty gold earrings and gold strappy high heels.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya Girl chose centre-parted open tresses blow-dried and styled in soft curls, bold red lips, mascara-adorned lashes, shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner, on-fleek brows, and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Earlier, Malaika had posted three more looks of herself dressed in exquisite ensembles for attending events around the US. She even posted pictures of all the looks yesterday.

Check it out here:

The first look shows Malaika in a yellow mini dress and long coat. The second and third show her in a white strappy satin slip dress with a thigh-high slit and a fuchsia pink power suit.

What do you think of Malaika's wardrobe for her US trip?

