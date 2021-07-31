Malaika Arora in one-shoulder gold gown with thigh-baring slit is a fashion goddess

Actor and television personality Malaika Arora's past sartorial choices have proved one thing: her style is anything but boring. And testimony to this statement is her latest look from the sets of the reality TV show Supermodel of the Year 2, where she is appearing as a judge. Malaika slipped into a red-carpet-ready golden dress to shoot for a promo of the show, and the pictures are just mind-blowing.

Malaika's stylist Maneka Harisinghani took to Instagram recently to post pictures of the star from the sets of Supermodel of the Year 2. For the photoshoot, Malaika wore a dripping gold one-shoulder dress and looked every bit the style icon that she is.

Malaika's gown for the photoshoot is from the shelves of the label, Ślubne Atelier OrOr by designer Patrycja Kujawa. The glamorous number stood out because of its eye-catching gold work and a thigh-baring risqué slit. Here's a closer look at Malaika Arora's ensemble.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora steals spotlight in ₹4k slip dress for dinner date with Kareena

The gown featured a metallic silver corset, accentuated with a sweetheart neckline. The corset had a sheer panel, a mini skirt with a cut-out hem, and a gold leaf-patterned, metallic detail connected to the single strap shoulder of the ensemble.

Malaika's bodice styled-ensemble, with a thigh-baring slit, had a floor-sweeping train attached to it, giving a dripping gold effect. In this ensemble, she proved that there is literally no style out there that she cannot carry with impeccable suave.

Malaika teamed the attire with embellished gold Christian Louboutin pumps and statement gold earrings. She left her luscious locks, styled in defined curls, open in a middle parting.

Malaika chose nude lip shade, metallic eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, well-defined brows, beaming highlighter, dewy make-up, blushed cheeks and sharp contour to complete her make-up. Bollywood's favourite stylist Maneka Harisinghani and make-up artist Mehak Oberoi styled Malaika's look.

On the professional front, Malaika is currently a judge on the reality show Supermodel of the Year 2 with Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter