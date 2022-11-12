Malaika Arora in printed cut-out maxi dress and no makeup keeps her look simple for outing in Mumbai: All pics inside

Malaika Arora's sartorial prowess may be unbeatable on the red carpet, but her off-duty style is equally impressive. One look at Malaika's photos clicked by the paparazzi, and you would believe us too. The star's wardrobe is full of steal-worthy silhouettes, from trendy distressed denim jeans to stylish crop tops and bralettes, breezy dresses, and stunning suit sets. And she picked a gorgeous maxi dress from the collection to head out for an outing in Mumbai today. With this pretty yet simple look, Malaika proved that you can still rock stylish maxi dresses before winter finally arrives.

Malaika Arora keeps her look simple for an outing in Mumbai

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, Malaika Arora stepped out in Mumbai to enjoy a casual outing. The paparazzi clicked the star outside her residence in the bay, and she looked stunning as ever in a long printed dress. Maxi dresses have been the 49-year-old star's favourite silhouettes, and Malaika often rocks them on various occasions - be it an outing with friends or kicking back at home for a cosy day. This time, she styled the ensemble with minimal accessories and an au-naturel look. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures from Malaika's outing below. (Also Read: Malaika Arora's bralette, blazer and jeans look is your winter fashion inspo)

Malaika Arora clicked outside her residence in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Malaika's maxi dress comes in a pretty jade blue shade, decorated with floral motifs in red, gold, brown and green hues. It features a plunging V neckline decorated with gold gota patti borders, keyhole detail on the torso, side cut-outs extending to the back, puffed quarter-length sleeves, a figure-skimming silhouette, and a floor-grazing hem.

Malaika styled the ensemble with embellished golden juttis and ditched all accessories to keep the vibe minimal. Lastly, she chose centre-parted open tresses, glossy lips, darkened brows, and no makeup to round off the glam picks.

Malaika Arora dons a printed maxi dress for the outing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora recently announced her new reality show for Hotstar Specials, Moving In With Malaika. It will stream on December 5 onwards. On the personal front, Malaika is in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Arjun and Malaika have been dating for quite a few years now.